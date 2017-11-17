7 pictures of kitchens in Bangalore homes

Where there is home there is a kitchen. A functional kitchen is must in any home. What if the designers spell comfort and beauty into the humble kitchen? Check out these creatively appealing, fabulously functional and comfortable modular kitchen designed by Bangaluru designers. They are beautiful and perfect and these will surely captivate the imagination of every generation, young or old.
Experimenting with design leads to something exciting and different. Instead of going with the same old regular plain colour Formica for the cabinets, show the creative side of your personality and be innovative. Motifs look good on the cabinets and it changes the feel of the kitchen. This is just an idea. Improvise something of your own for your kitchen. After all it is your kitchen!
The predominantly white modern kitchen has been made classic with a touch of wood in it. Ample cabinets are built to keep the kitchen organized and comfortable. White floor and wall cabinets are well complemented by wooden and frosted glass cabinets in the middle. White, wood and glass, they are a perfect combination and goes well especially in kitchens.
The fluidity of the space just merges with one another to create a perfectly comfortable and functional kitchen for the modern family. Wood and white is a match made in heaven and never goes wrong. Long cabinet, open shelves, the breakfast bar, the dark tiles in the middle and rough texture on the wall beside the bar; everything just blends together to create a perfect ambiance to cook for the loved ones.
This fashionable kitchen has been designed for the vibrantly young family who loves inventiveness in style. Lots of things are going in the space. An open kitchen with clean and well arranged cabinets on the floor and wall, a perfect black blended with red and grey and three high chairs. What really are taking the breadth away are the breakfast bar, the designer tiles and graffiti on the wall.
There is some magical in monochrome. The combination of black and white can never go out of style and it effortlessly looks modern and beautiful. Here the magic of monochrome comes with a twist and it has elevated the beauty of this humble kitchen. Just look at the colourful waves on the white tiles. It is stunning!
There is nothing flashy here. Clean wooden cabinets surrounded by white boards, a white breakfast table and two beautiful lamps hanging from above; the beauty of the kitchen is in its simplicity. The handle-free cabinet doors are an added feature here.
This looks exciting! The designer tiles of the wall, the stack of cabinets over it, dark wooden floor units with long handles and calming colour all over the space; this is beautifully elegant and modern kitchen which is quite soothing to eyes.
