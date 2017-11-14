10 house plans to inspire you to design yours now

Are you thinking about planning the house of your dreams? Then you may already know that a house plan is essential to achieve an optimal result. In addition to illustrating what will be built, the architectural design helps find the best solutions for specific spaces.

From good planning, it is possible to properly distribute the functions of the house and create a functional home with attractive environments. After all, this seems to be the most appropriate solution, to implement each element, such as doors, windows, partitions and furniture. In addition, since the first ideas on paper are easy to manipulate, great things can be achieved with the design of a good architectural floor plan. We invite you to visit these 10 house plans of one-story houses, designed by our professionals, which we are sure you will love.