Home renovation and design ideas by architects in Bangalore

The Architects Sandarbh from Bangalore has managed to transform a simple and bare home into something that is stylish, warm and attractive. The beautiful accents and the rustic tones leave you looking at a space that is traditional yet fashionable.
The design of this unassuming home is exceptional. The entrance leading up to the house has a minimalist patch of lawn inter spaced with a stone path that gives it an old-world charm.
This neat and clean space is ideal for you to meditate or for small rituals, you may want to do from time to time. The simple lines and the neutral colour tone sets the right mood for contemplation and prayer.
This cozy and luxurious leather sofa invites you to tea and conversations while the expansive and colourful artwork on the wall demands your attention. Not only is the room minimalistic, but it looks modern and chic as well.
The small round table speaks of intimate and private dinners amongst family. The wood cabinets against the walls provide ample storage space. The wooden flooring brings a certain formality and modernity to the design.
The wooden staircase is accentuated by the antique furniture at the landing. This is a great space to sit and relax inchairs that have seen a different generation and time. The wooden pieces seem to complement the doors and the choice of colour on the railings.
A faraway look tells you how well the elements work with each other. While the puja room sits in a corner, the use of a brass piece at the entrance brings class and sophistication. The long beams on the roof, give the space a much older look.
The modern kitchen is designed to match all the other elements in the dining. Keeping it open makes it seem like a larger kitchen.The small cabinet that acts as a barrier between the dining and the kitchen serves as a counter as well.
The leather couches along with the carpet speak of sophistication and beauty. The angled roof makes the area look unique and cozy.
A look at the before and after picture gives you an idea of the transformed space. The addition of plants and greeneryadds another lovely touch to the design. The use of the wooden pillar continues with the antique theme around the home.
The addition of accents, accessories and the right colour can change the way space looks and this is proof of the same. The rustic undertones set the right mood for this antique and gorgeous home.