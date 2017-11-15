Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A lovely home in Mumbai with inspiring decor ideas

Justwords Justwords
Life by the window seat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Modern style bedroom Glass White
Loading admin actions …

A home is so much more than just a plot of land surrounded by four walls. It is an abode of love, trust and familial bonding. A designer home is now a realistic possibility with Zero9, who architects and interior designers operatingfrom Mumbai. Here is an example of a home design they have worked on recently.A beautiful home, thoughtfully built and tastefully decorated.

Dining room design

Living Room ZERO9 Modern dining room Stone Wood effect Living Room,Dining area
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Here we see good mutilation of space and stylish design. The designers have provided a little wash basin beside the dining table that is built into the wall, which also serves as a divider between the dining and living rooms. Choose furniture that does not to clutter up the view of the living and dining room design.

Entrance and living room

Entrance Foyer ZERO9 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood White
ZERO9

Entrance Foyer

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

The first thing one notices on entering this home is the pristine white marble flooring and the use of wood on the walls, alcoves and ceilings. Down lights give it a soft and sophisticated look.

Living Room ZERO9 Modern living room Stone Orange String Chair,Living Room
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Sometimes, adding a single piece of furniture can alter the entire character of a room. Here we see, the beauty of the living room being enhanced by the wood and rope easy chair. A simple cotton mat and clean-cut side tables combine with a large metal lamp in the corner completes the simple look of the room.

study table ZERO9 Modern study/office Solid Wood Orange
ZERO9

study table

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

The seamless design of this table fitted into the wall has been achieved by using the same material. The wall does not go waste and serves as a desk and writing table too. Windows are big in size to amplify the usage of light.

Bedroom: window seat

Master Bedroom ZERO9 Modern style bedroom Glass Beige
ZERO9

Master Bedroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Use of light and space is best reflected in this bedroom. Window seats are an ideal place to spend time reading or just idling time away. The space between the bed and the window has been fully utilised by this window seat.

Bedroom: wall design

mothers bedroom ZERO9 Modern style bedroom Glass White
ZERO9

mothers bedroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

This bedroom is a minimalist affair but also sports a similar window seat and a slightly mature look that is reflected by the dark wood of the bed, door and ceiling. What brings out the charm of this room is the pattern on the wall and wardrobes and produces a stunning effect.


bedroom ZERO9 Modern style bedroom Glass Wood effect bedroom
ZERO9

bedroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

The patterns make it look nothing short of regal. The wall-to-wall wardrobes are also large and spacious.

Kitchen caboodle

kitchen ZERO9 Kitchen units Stone White white kitchen,kitchen
ZERO9

kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

A modern compact kitchen with a built in five-hob burner, a chimney and plenty of storage space is most ideally suited for any Indian home, big or small. The clean design makes it easy to maintain.

Bathroom vanity

bathroom ZERO9 Modern bathroom Tiles Beige bathroom
ZERO9

bathroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Earthy colours, nooks and shelves, and soft lighting gives this tiny bathroom a very pleasing look.

bathroom ZERO9 Modern bathroom Tiles Grey bathroom
ZERO9

bathroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Similar coloured tiles on the walls and floor makes this bathroom look big. Also, the huge mirror adds to the idea of space here. The exotic patters of the wall tiles, the neatly folded face towels, the stainless-steel basin, smart fittings and fixtures, give it a distinctly elegant touch.

Floor plans for the home

Life by the Window Seat ZERO9 Prashant Chauhan,Anu Chauhan,ZERO9,Sebastian Zachariah,Jyotsna Bhagat,Nirali Sheth,Mumbai Apartment,Mumbai Life,Residential
ZERO9

Life by the Window Seat

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas, 10 pictures of kitchen cabinets for Indian homes.

7 ideas for coating the wall of a room
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks