A lovely home in Mumbai with inspiring decor ideas

A home is so much more than just a plot of land surrounded by four walls. It is an abode of love, trust and familial bonding. A designer home is now a realistic possibility with Zero9, who architects and interior designers operatingfrom Mumbai. Here is an example of a home design they have worked on recently.A beautiful home, thoughtfully built and tastefully decorated.
Here we see good mutilation of space and stylish design. The designers have provided a little wash basin beside the dining table that is built into the wall, which also serves as a divider between the dining and living rooms. Choose furniture that does not to clutter up the view of the living and dining room design.
The first thing one notices on entering this home is the pristine white marble flooring and the use of wood on the walls, alcoves and ceilings. Down lights give it a soft and sophisticated look.
Sometimes, adding a single piece of furniture can alter the entire character of a room. Here we see, the beauty of the living room being enhanced by the wood and rope easy chair. A simple cotton mat and clean-cut side tables combine with a large metal lamp in the corner completes the simple look of the room.
The seamless design of this table fitted into the wall has been achieved by using the same material. The wall does not go waste and serves as a desk and writing table too. Windows are big in size to amplify the usage of light.
Use of light and space is best reflected in this bedroom. Window seats are an ideal place to spend time reading or just idling time away. The space between the bed and the window has been fully utilised by this window seat.
This bedroom is a minimalist affair but also sports a similar window seat and a slightly mature look that is reflected by the dark wood of the bed, door and ceiling. What brings out the charm of this room is the pattern on the wall and wardrobes and produces a stunning effect.
The patterns make it look nothing short of regal. The wall-to-wall wardrobes are also large and spacious.
A modern compact kitchen with a built in five-hob burner, a chimney and plenty of storage space is most ideally suited for any Indian home, big or small. The clean design makes it easy to maintain.
Earthy colours, nooks and shelves, and soft lighting gives this tiny bathroom a very pleasing look.
Similar coloured tiles on the walls and floor makes this bathroom look big. Also, the huge mirror adds to the idea of space here. The exotic patters of the wall tiles, the neatly folded face towels, the stainless-steel basin, smart fittings and fixtures, give it a distinctly elegant touch.
