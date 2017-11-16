A house full of rustic charm in Alibaug, Maharashtra

We all want a space that we can call ours and reflects our style. The Kashid House, designed by DCOOP Architects, based in Mumbai, is the perfect space that the owners can call their own. It is compact and minimalistic, with an industrial ceiling and lots of wooden elements. From the staircase to the windows and railings, wood has been used generously. With an exterior that wowed us, this weekend getaway house is on top of our visiting list. Let us take a walk through this quaint little home and experience the beauty of unfinished ceilings.
The outer walls have not been painted nor have they been left bare. Natural grey stone has been used on the outer walls of the house. This gives the house the impression of a cool place to relax in over a weekend.
First impressions are last impressions. And this first impression has left us speechless. Set amidst the city, this house seems like an oasis. A sloping, tiled roof and a front yard are perfect for those who love being close to nature. With the lawn already in place, sun bathing seems like a good option.
It might already be evident that the designers have decided to go on the road less taken. The beautiful shutter windows are made of wood and glass. These are operated by a long wooden rod, which can be pulled up or down to open or close the classic windows.
Some might call it unfinished yet others might call it beautiful. This industrial style ceiling is perfect for the earthy, homely designs and materials used in the entire home. We love that the concrete and wood has been combined to create some truly spectacular designs.
When the front is lush and inviting, why should the back miss out? The beautiful lawn is peppered with natural stone that create a pathway outwards. Different specimen of plants are scattered in this space.
While we have already seen the windows, this angle is perfect for looking at the elevation of the house. The height is unusual for a residential house, but then everything in this house is unusual.
The flooring is simple and efficient, and uses simple grey tiles. We can also see a set of comfortable sofas and a dining table just beyond that. A small modern kitchen has also been provided to make snacks or heat up food.
As we end the tour of this fantastic and rustic house, let us stop by the staircase. This is not about the design, but more about the material used to create this staircase. A light finish wood has been used for the stairs. In contrast with that, the railing is made from dark wood. To make sure each area is utilized, a storage cupboard under the stairs has also been created.