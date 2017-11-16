A house full of rustic charm in Alibaug, Maharashtra

We all want a space that we can call ours and reflects our style. The Kashid House, designed by DCOOP Architects, based in Mumbai, is the perfect space that the owners can call their own. It is compact and minimalistic, with an industrial ceiling and lots of wooden elements. From the staircase to the windows and railings, wood has been used generously. With an exterior that wowed us, this weekend getaway house is on top of our visiting list. Let us take a walk through this quaint little home and experience the beauty of unfinished ceilings.