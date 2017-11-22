Modern, minimalist, regal: this Ajmer home that has everything

This residence design by Arch Point, architects in Jaipur, can be described by only one word: stunning. With multiple rooms, the challenge was to make sure the design in each room was different. As you take a tour, you will see how different design styles have come together to create the perfect residence.
The grandeur of this house is stunning. The elevation is not your run of the mill two-storey house. Different sections of the house have been highlighted differently in the exterior.
The modern living room is a testament to elegance. Two beautiful glass chandeliers adorn the ceiling. Combined with the beautiful plush sofas, this is the perfect spot for an intelligent conversation.
The living room minimalist is also home to some stunning artwork. We see a painted picture of a forest at dusk. The wall opposite to the sofas has been decorated with artistic wallpaper.
Even with two twin beds, this bright and minimalist bedroom seems huge. The design in the ceiling is highlighted with concealed lighting. A beautiful rug has been placed on the floor.
The same room with a different view shows us that this is noting less than a room in a 5 star hotel. A small living area has been provided in the room. With such comfy sofas, we would never want to go out.
The next room is a beautiful display of restraint in design. It is simple yet classy and uses just two colours to create a stark contrast.
The lighting in this room makes it glow! The beautiful panel behind the bed, as well as the rose gold satin curtains make it look like a dream room.
When the elders get elegant rooms, why should the kids be left behind? This room is the envy of all children. The unique shape of the bed is great for kids who want to sleep, but want to play as well.
The ceiling is designed to represent the sky and the clouds. The designers have executed this perfectly. The room, with its designer wallpaper and pink and white colour scheme is a young girl’s dream come true.
The dining area is home to a marble dining table that is fit for royalty. A hanging lamp illuminates the beautiful designs in the marble.
The other living area is a contrast to the cream and beige living area. We see shades of brown in the décor and furniture. A grand staircase with glass railings leads to the upper floors.
The living room minimalist has a double ceiling. To illuminate the entire space, this cascading butterfly chandelier is hung from the ceiling. It almost seems like a waterfall of bright light.
This room is perfect for the minimalist. White and grey coexist in the room with wallpaper, furniture and other décor items.
We love the idea of incorporating geometrical designs into furniture. The wardrobe is a piece of furniture that will never go out of style, especially with this design.13 inspirational ideas for decorating a small living room
The more light there is, the happier a room is! Putting this theory to practice are the designers who have created a brightly lit space for resting. A chandelier, wall-mounted lamps and ceiling lighting leave no stone unmourned in highlighting each aspect of the room.Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas.13 inspirational ideas for decorating a small living room
Lastly, we come to this room, which is perfect for those who love earth tones and a shiny wooden finish. Beautiful wooden panels line the wall behind the bed. The bed itself is like a giant beach chair, which is great.Keep getting inspired with another home tour - A beautiful Pune home full of creative touches