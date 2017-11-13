4 ideas to beautify your Indian house with stucco

There are several recipes to prepare stucco. The most traditional is to mix Portland cement, sand and hydrated lime. Next, you must add water to achieve a good consistency. Then, depending on your preferences, you can add colored mortar to the mix to color the entire wall. Make sure you do the preparations taking all the precautions you can. Remember that many of these components are powders and can affect the respiratory tract. For this reason, protect your eyes as much as your hands so as not to expose them to the alkaline material.

