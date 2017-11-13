4 ideas to beautify your Indian house with stucco

Among the various types of wall coverings, is stucco. A material that goes back to the time of the Italian Renaissance and that undoubtedly makes us evoke architectural constructions of great beauty such as churches, cathedrals, castles, among others. Its fame to this day is based on the versatility of this coating to be used not only on walls, but also on ceilings, both in interior areas and exterior areas. Its composition allows us to get finishes of different textures. It adapts to any construction and is that in addition to reinforcing the surfaces where it is applied, with the waterproofing effect that is obtained, it allows the natural transpiration of the wall or ceiling. Because it's so wonderful, we can not stop showing it to you and showing you everything we can about it.
Stucco is a material with a dense and pasty texture, whose composition lies in lime, pulverized marble, gypsum and other natural pigments. When the calcium hydroxide of the lime comes into contact with the carbon dioxide through a chemical reaction, it hardens, thus achieving an ideal consistency for the covering of walls and ceilings. There are several treatments that can be given to this material, the most prominent are carving and modeling, polishing and polychrome painting. The first is used to obtain ornamental forms, in ceilings, columns, etc. The second, to give an appearance similar to marble and the last, for decorative purposes. There is another type of stucco, called marble stucco that is made with plaster and pigments, and the result is a finish very similar to that of marble, not only in terms of aesthetics.
There are several recipes to prepare stucco. The most traditional is to mix Portland cement, sand and hydrated lime. Next, you must add water to achieve a good consistency. Then, depending on your preferences, you can add colored mortar to the mix to color the entire wall. Make sure you do the preparations taking all the precautions you can. Remember that many of these components are powders and can affect the respiratory tract. For this reason, protect your eyes as much as your hands so as not to expose them to the alkaline material.
Walls with a velvety, soft and shiny texture can be achieved with stucco. In addition to the aesthetic appearance, the stucco fills the room with color and reinforces the surface of the wall, as seen here in the image of basic Venetian decorative art. Being ideal for interior walls, the decorative coating has a large number of admirers.
Applying stucco on a wall is not that difficult, but it is a job that requires dedication and patience. On a wall of blocks, you must moisten the surface, apply a layer of 2 to 4 mm covering the entire area with a smooth trowel and let the application dry for 12 hours. Then, apply the second layer to give the final finish. It should not be greater than 3mm. Now, when it comes to a thin surface of cement or plaster, apply the stucco with a smooth trowel covering the entire surface with a layer no larger than 4 mm. Once the drying has started, it can be textured. Remember to apply the hands necessary to cover what you need and do not forget that the back hands should be applied when the previous hand is still wet.
Finally, since you know everything you need about this incredible and versatile material, we invite you to use it in your home if you are planning to build or redecorate.