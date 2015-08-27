Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 elegant bedroom décor styles

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The best part of the day is when jumping on to the bed one says goodnight to all the problems and tensions of life. It's when mind relaxes and body regains its energy for another day. A bedroom is one such place where nothing is more important than peace of mind and body. One needs to stay calm, relaxed and feel the homely warmth. To ensure this, the décor and the overall look of a bedroom play an important role. With too much or too less in the bedroom, the effect is such that it may hamper the sleep and result in uneasiness. Some of the most beautiful ideas to ensure elegance in bedrooms are discussed here.

Stone Walled Simple & Eclectic Bedroom

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Eclectic style bedroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

A very eclectic and simple design is these stone walled rooms that serve simplicity at their best. The simpler the bedroom is, the more sound and comfortable sleep one gets. The more relaxed a person gets the better the life is. With some pastel and light shades and a wall looking completely rough with stones, the room starts to look very classy and elegant. Together with wooden flooring and furniture, the room will light up and become a sanctum of peace.

Rustic Style

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Rustic style bedroom
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

A rustic style of bedroom as the name suggests, makes it look raw yet relaxing. It's a rural technique that makes one feel near-the-nature. The walls made of stones cemented together and left unpainted, create a very rustic environment in the room. Together with the wooden ceilings and some soothing colors of furniture, the wooden flooring will complete the look of the room like nothing else. Further, enlighten the room with pretty lamps and pastel colors of bed sheets and windows.

Large Windowed Style

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern style bedroom
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Needless to say, nothing looks more beautiful than nature. What better than a view of this natural beauty from the vicinity of the bedroom? Imagine a night sky full of stars and sleeping underneath that sky. Isn't it the most beautiful sleep one can ever have? A room with windows instead of walls will serve this purpose for bedroom very effectively. All  day light and moonlight flowing in will bring in positive energy and the peace one requires to get that homely feel. Decorating the room with modern technology further accentuates the natural yet retro look of the bedroom. This style of bedroom is an up-to-date and exclusive area to relax during leisure time with friends and family. 

Depending on the available space, utility and purpose interior architects can be consulted for best results. 

Attic Bedrooms

Bed tredup Design.Interiors Modern style bedroom
tredup Design.Interiors

Bed

tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors

The best use of an attic in the house is converting it into a cozy little bedroom. Rather than those lousy and unkempt attics once this area is turned into a bedroom, it completely changes the look. This can also be used as a children’s bedroom easily. As evident, the space in this area is less and the walls would also be not in sequence. The use of white color will always enhance the look of this room. The area will look wider and spacious if the windows are framed with light pastel shades. Some wall mounted shelves and accessories like television will be appropriate for this sweet and cozy bedroom.

Inspired by the idea? Click on the link below to know how beautifully an architect renovates a Parisian duplex utilizing all available attics at home:

Renovating the attic: Examples from a Parisian duplex

Old Country House Styled Bedroom

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style bedroom
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

The very exquisite and chic design is this old country bedroom style. It brings a person to an era of peace, serenity and relaxes the senses to the fullest. The Victorian window styles in this kind of a bedroom are the most elegant looking things. Placing a wrought iron bed into this room with some pale shades on the walls and decorating them with some fine paintings works incredibly. Try the arc style on the windows and paint them rough to look like an old building. Placing some vintage furniture in this room will further complete the look in the finest manner.

So, now that there are so many techniques that can help to decorate a bedroom in the style that is preferable to an individual, it’s easier to make it look classy and simple together. Live in peace and let the mind and body relax to the fullest. Sleep like a child, in a beautifully cared for bedroom. 

To know more about what accessories to go for a selected bedroom style, do click on the link below:

 7 trendy accessories for the bedroom

A simple luxury house


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks