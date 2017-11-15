Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Vastu tips to clean your home of negative energies

Multifunctional Open Plan Space, Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Eclectic style living room Grey
A home filled with positive forces is a happy place to live in. We are always on a look to fill our home with happiness. We usually like to keep objects in our home that attracts positive energy. In the process of attracting positive vibe we ignore that we also require keeping things that has the power to absorb the negativity and negative energy from our life and home. In today’s ideabook we have come up with 8 things that have the power to cleanse our home by absorbing negative energy from the atmosphere. Have a look!

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
Beautiful Living Room Interiors

​1. Cat in the house

Open Plan Space Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Eclectic style living room Grey log side table,cat
Open Plan Space

If you are a pet lover, you probably would agree that they are a bundle of joy and positive vibe. If you have cat as your pet then you are the blessed one. It is believed that the cats have the healing power that takes away all the pains and negative energies from the home and life of the owners. The home environment is filled with positive vibe with cat around. Its purr has the power to bring in the positive vibration. Cat is a living thing, so make it a part of your wonderful family and beautiful family home.

​2. White flowers in the vase

Urban Flowers - Moderne Blumendesigns für die Wände, A.S. Création Tapeten AG A.S. Création Tapeten AG Walls & flooringWallpaper White
The flowers of any colour will spread fragrance and positive energy in your home. But the white colour flowers, especially the white tulips have the divine power to absorb the negative energy and cleanse the space from any negative vibes. Put the flowers in a vase or pot in your beautiful home. Just remember to change the flowers and water regularly so that it remains fresh and fragrant and your home a happier place to live.

​3. Simple salt

Salt Keeper Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
Salt Keeper

The humble salt is magical. It is used extensively in cleaning the space from any negative energy. Just sprinkling some salt in the corners of the room and leave it there for a few minutes to act. It is believed that salt will attract and absorb the negative energy from the space. Sweep up the salt and wash it under running water to clean your home from any bad omen.

​4. Essential oils for happy health

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Oils are the extracts of natural plants and flowers. It has got fresh fragrance and benefits of nature that has the power to absorb and eliminate the negative energies from your mind and body, increasing your health and happiness. Keep the oils in your amazingly beautiful bathrooms and use it after bath.

​5. Aloe Vera

Suculentas en maceta de cerámica, Kentia Decosustentable Kentia Decosustentable HouseholdHomewares Pottery Beige
We all know about the medicinal benefits of aloe vera. But maybe we all are not aware of its magical power. Well… Aloe vera is a beautiful decorative plant which has the power to absorb negative energies from the environment and exude fresh air filled with positive vibes. Make it a point to add aloe vera in your fresh and beautiful indoor garden to enjoy its benefits.


​6. Purity of candles

Luxury Middle Eastern, Moorish, Asian rapeseed wax candles Parable Designs Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Luxury Middle Eastern, Moorish, Asian rapeseed wax candles

The candles burn to spread light and melt away the negative energy from the space. Light the candles in the evening to burn the negative vibes from your home. If it a fragrant one, then its aroma will fill your home and mind with peace and tranquillity.

​7. Citrus fruits

Plaza de Abastos de Tomiño, b+t arquitectos b+t arquitectos Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Citrus fruits, especially oranges and sweet limes have the power to absorb negative energy from its surrounding. Some people insert cloves into the skin of the fruits to further enhance the cleansing process.

​8. Images and statues of Gods

Timeless Beauty..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Photograph,Cabinetry,Black,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,Religious item,Cross,Drawer,Art
Timeless Beauty…

A peaceful pooja space in the home or images and statues of God and Goddess fills the house with positive energies. If faith has the healing power, images of Gods have the power to absorb all the negative energies from our house and negative thoughts from mind and soul. Even if you are an atheist, there is no harm in keeping the images and statues of Gods in your home. Keep it and feel the positive vibes all around.

Bring good luck to your home by following these simple Vaastu tips: 7 Vaastu tips to bring good luck to your home

An elegant bungalow in Ajmer, Rajasthan
Do you have any other easy Vastu tips to share? Respond in the comments.


