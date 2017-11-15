8 Vastu tips to clean your home of negative energies

A peaceful pooja space in the home or images and statues of God and Goddess fills the house with positive energies. If faith has the healing power, images of Gods have the power to absorb all the negative energies from our house and negative thoughts from mind and soul. Even if you are an atheist, there is no harm in keeping the images and statues of Gods in your home. Keep it and feel the positive vibes all around.

Bring good luck to your home by following these simple Vaastu tips: 7 Vaastu tips to bring good luck to your home