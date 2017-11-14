Your browser is out-of-date.

5 pictures of kitchens for Indian homes

The world knows and admires Indians for their hospitality and our fetish to feed our family and guest. We are known for the lavish meals we love to cook and serve. We are known for our festivals and celebrations, and food plays a major role in each celebration. In fact our love for food has made the kitchen an important room in any home. So if the kitchen is beautifully designed, the family will look forward to experimenting with foods and honing their cooking skills. Cooking will become an enjoyable moment instead of just a chore.

Let’s have a look at a few kitchen designs which are comfortable, elegant and a beautiful place to unwind by cooking for family and friends.

​1. Complete comfort in small package

‘L’ is a perfect shape for a small kitchen. Everything fits well into the shape leaving sufficient space for the free movement too. The only thing is that we have to plan it well to make it organized and comfortable. Drawers, long cabinets, open shelves… make the optimum use of the space because every inch matters in a small kitchen. Give special attention to the corner. Corner takes up lots of space and usually the corner cabinets are of no use. It is advisable to use special fittings for the corner so that the space is well utilized.

​2. Blended space

It needs lots of skill and courage to have an integrated space with kitchen exposed to the guests. Since there is no place for hiding, the kitchen should be beautifully organized and elegantly chic. Here a central island separates the kitchen from the living room. The island serves as the preparation area and also as the breakfast table for quick breakfast or informal meals. The space has been visually integrated by having a common floor and walls. But still each of the integrated space has maintained its unique identity.

​3. One of its kind little space

See it to believe it; a small kitchen can be perfect. The small thoughtful details in each nook and corner have made it a comfortably perfect kitchen to work in. Open shelves of different sizes, drawers, long and short cabinets, the corner cabinet, well… The designer knows how to transform a small kitchen into a unique atmosphere for a pleasure experience. Elegant wooden cabinets complement the beautiful and unique tiles used on the wall.

​4. Glittery and dazzling

Now this is the kitchen which will shine like your personality. The predominant use of white is helping it to shine better. The white island in the center merges with the white lacquered cabinets on the backdrop. The handle-free cabinets unite the well defined cabinets into one big dazzling unit. Undoubtedly it is a stylish modern kitchen.

​5. The right choice material

The kitchen is quite a happening place. Cooking, chopping, cutting, washing, chatting… lots of activities go on here daily. The material used to build a kitchen should have some essential qualities. It should be strong, heat and water resistant, scratch proof and fire proof to avoid any accidents or eventuality. There is no dearth of materials available to build a perfect kitchen of your dream. Just select the one that fits perfectly in your design and enjoy cooking.

If you are planning to build a modern kitchen, have a look at this ideabook: 10 pictures of modern kitchen for Indian homes

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


