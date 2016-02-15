The best materials to tile your roof!

This is another traditional tile that has been used for roofs since several hundred years as these last for a minimum period of 50 years or sometimes more if they are laid out by a professional slater. A regular checkup is mandatory after seasonal changes like monsoon and winter to avoid roof leaks and damage. Slate tiles are more expensive than clay or wood and from a distance appear like slivers of rock and can be difficult to clean.

The slate tiles in this picture enhance the natural beauty of this country style home in natural grey and are neatly laid alongside gutters to clear off rain water and melting snow. Custom made to meet specific requirements the slate tiles on this roof are all of similar size and thickness.