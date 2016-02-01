The geometric house with a human touch

Designed by Cubism, interior architects from Tirupur, the project simple straight lines resembles the house of your dreams. It has stunning modern day exteriors with generous use of geometric shapes and patterns throughout the residence, yet a very human touch in the interiors. The front view is further enhanced by the small patch of greenery in one corner. The overall look and feel of the house is that of a minimalist bungalow. One can easily imagine owning this home as a private bungalow to enjoy weekends in a calm setting with friends and family.
The geometric exterior is what attracts people the most. This gives a very modern look to the house. There are two entrances to this residence, one is through the white patterned structure in the front and the other one through the brick pathway. The pathway is designed keeping in line the overall geometric exteriors. The brown coloured rectangular pillar also adds to the charm of the geometric design, bringing in a vertical element that makes the home feel a bit more monumental. The entire structure is an amalgamation of different shapes and patterns which makes it look very unique.
The white stone blocks on the sandstone wall further add to the geometric design of the residence. This structure gels in perfectly well with the remaining geometric shapes and the vertical structure creating a pleasing effect. This amazing colour combination reveals the unique taste and expert knowledge of the builders. This also makes the exteriors more sophisticated and enchanting.
Undoubtedly, the entrance to the house looks royal. This is mainly because of the long cemented floor which starts from the square structure in the front and leads to the main door. A patch of green grass ensures a warm and cosy welcome to all the guests and visitors. A few steps before the main entrance door compose the view to a picture perfect scene.
The entrance door opens out to a long shiny hallway with a glossy marble floor. On one side of the wall, is a unique geometric design carved out of wood. This looks like a wall art but is totally different from conventional wall art features like murals or wallpapers. The long hallway ends with the pooja room. Right in front of the pooja area there is a swing which lightens up the entire mood of the hallway.
The geometric vocabulary that we have seen across the house is carried forward even in the living room.Straight lines and minimalist decor dominate the interiors and create a simple yet charming ambiance.