Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The geometric house with a human touch

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Designed by Cubism, interior architects from Tirupur, the project simple straight lines resembles the house of your dreams. It has stunning modern day exteriors with generous use of geometric shapes and patterns throughout the residence, yet a very human touch in the interiors. The front view is further enhanced by the small patch of greenery in one corner. The overall look and feel of the house is that of a minimalist bungalow. One can easily imagine owning this home as a private bungalow to enjoy weekends in a calm setting with friends and family.

Geometric exteriors

Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Modern houses
Cubism

Simple straight lines

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

The geometric exterior is what attracts people the most. This gives a very modern look to the house. There are two entrances to this residence, one is through the white patterned structure in the front and the other one through the brick pathway. The pathway is designed keeping in line the overall geometric exteriors. The brown coloured rectangular pillar also adds to the charm of the geometric design, bringing in a vertical element that makes the home feel a bit more monumental. The entire structure is an amalgamation of different shapes and patterns which makes it look very unique.

Wall inlays

Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Modern houses
Cubism

Simple straight lines

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

The white stone blocks on the sandstone wall further add to the geometric design of the residence. This structure gels in perfectly well with the remaining geometric shapes and the vertical structure creating a pleasing effect. This amazing colour combination reveals the unique taste and expert knowledge of the builders. This also makes the exteriors more sophisticated and enchanting.

The royal entrance

Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Cubism

Simple straight lines

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

Undoubtedly, the entrance to the house looks royal. This is mainly because of the long cemented floor which starts from the square structure in the front and leads to the main door. A patch of green grass ensures a warm and cosy welcome to all the guests and visitors. A few steps before the main entrance door compose the view to a picture perfect scene.

Heavenly pooja room

Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cubism

Simple straight lines

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

The entrance door opens out to a long shiny hallway with a glossy marble floor. On one side of the wall, is a unique geometric design carved out of wood. This looks like a wall art but is totally different from conventional wall art features like murals or wallpapers. The long hallway ends with the pooja room. Right in front of the pooja area there is a swing which lightens up the entire mood of the hallway.

The living room

Simple straight lines, Cubism Cubism Modern living room
Cubism

Simple straight lines

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

The geometric vocabulary that we have seen across the house is carried forward even in the living room.Straight lines and minimalist decor dominate the interiors and create a simple yet charming ambiance. Looking for ideas and inspiration to enhance the interiors of your kid's room? Here's an ideabook that will serve as a perfect guide - Design an apt interior for your kids

Simple tips to paint the walls of your home
Isn't the hallway with the pooja room a unique concept? Let us hear from you in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks