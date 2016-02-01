The geometric house with a human touch

The geometric exterior is what attracts people the most. This gives a very modern look to the house. There are two entrances to this residence, one is through the white patterned structure in the front and the other one through the brick pathway. The pathway is designed keeping in line the overall geometric exteriors. The brown coloured rectangular pillar also adds to the charm of the geometric design, bringing in a vertical element that makes the home feel a bit more monumental. The entire structure is an amalgamation of different shapes and patterns which makes it look very unique.