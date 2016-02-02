A simple home with a extraordinary charm

Designed by the Parraddo architecture architects from Argentina, this house is a beautiful amalgamation of wood and black metal to give that modern vintage look. The ample use of wood gives it a rustic and sporty feel. The classic touch to the interiors looks impressive. The bright yellow LED shades in the living room, hallway and bathroom give a cosy and warm feel to the house. There is even more than just the colour, design and patterns. So let's take a tour in and around the house to discover more.
The dark yet subtle hues in the living room make it look very homely and cosy. The wall to ceiling TV cabinet is also an example of modern day interior decor. The white coloured wooden cabinet perfectly matches with the side wall. An arch shaped partition in between the room resembles colonial homes which further adds to the beautiful aesthetic. Just in front of the TV cabinet, there is a sitting arrangement with a small coffee table and brown wooden chairs. This is the perfect place to relish a cup of coffee and enjoy quality family time with each other.
The house has a very uniquely designed colourful patio.The planters in line with the white wall look extremely classy. The light brown walls on the other side perfectly contrast with the black paint on the doors and pillars. A small patch of green grass right in the middle gives it the perfect ambience for kids to play in the backyard. The entire patio is filled with small plants both planted and hanging in earthen pots. Overall, the patio has a very artistic feel and touch.
The front view of the house truly resembles a house from the 70's. In most of the houses, we see that the exterior is painted with more than one color. However, that is not the scenario with this house and that is what attracts atention. The exteriors beautifully painted in shades of brown look enchanting to the onlookers. The windows and doors appear more or less like shapes on a plane surface. The whole view of the exterior looks soothing to the eyes.
The architects have paid equal attention to all corners of the house. The staircase brings a touch of uniqueness to the interior.This wooden staircase will give you a feeling that you are residing in a house made of wood amidst the mountains. This also renders a rustic touch to the house. The black railings are in perfect contrast with the wooden stairs. Small planters in between further enhance the vintage look of the staircase.
Just like the other rooms of this house, the terrace has also been designed keeping a lot of factors in mind. With wood as the main material, one half of the terrace has been beautifully laid with long wooden planks. A perfect arrangement of a small personal jacuzzi where you can enjoy a sun bath or a hot water bath is a well thought concept by the designers. Be ready for a quick splash!
