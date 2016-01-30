A splendid home with a colonial feeling!

Just beside the entrance, there is a small gallery which is also a place to entertain your guests. If the weather is kind on you, this is the best place to make your guests sit rather than the living room. There are 2 recliner sofas and a long wooden seat which can easily accomodate a group of 5-6 people. The area is further decorated with small lanterns and trees. Overall, this is the perfect place to have your evening tea during your daily routine.

Here's another ideabook you cannot afford to miss : An Indian home with a touch of gold! Take a tour of this residential abode and get inspired!