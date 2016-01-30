A splendid home with a colonial feeling!

A royal home with splendid interiors, designed by the Parraddo architecture from Argentina, this house is a perfect example of a luxury style colonial residence. The shape of the house and the way it has been designed, it looks more like a country style farmhouse with a modern look and feel. The small garden in front adds to the beauty of the house. Although, it is a one storied building but, is one of its kinds. Such a house is perfect for a first time buyer who has just relocated to a new city and is in need of a temporary small house.
The design of the exterior looks absolutely stunning and bears a touch of elegance. There is a curvy rough path that leads to the main entrance of the house. On both sides of this pathway is a patch of green grass trimmed properly with well maintained small trees and planters. Small shrubs placed alongside the exterior wall gives a feeling of good care. The dark painted pitched roof entrance is no less than a cherry on the cake. Further, the glass doors and subtle yellow lighting add to the wonderful ambience.
Let's roll our eyes over the ceiling and the fan. Does it remind you of something? A typical farmhouse maybe?The loud colored sofas are sure to change your mood after a long tiring day at work. The sofas are placed centrally with a small coffee table in the middle. On one side of the wall near the entrance, there is a small TV cabinet. The large wall to wall glass window lightens up the whole room. There is also a simple chandelier hanging right above the sofas. So, we have everything clubbed up in a single hall here- the living room, dining room and the kitchen.
The kitchen is modular one and is designed so as to save space inside the small kitchen. Cabinets are fitted just below the cooking space, just opposite the cooking area is the serving area. The large window in the front of the cooking space makes the kitchen look airy and bright. This also gives the feeling of a more free space in the kitchen. All necessary cooking utensils can be kept on the loft above the window.
As said earlier, the porch is the most attractive and amazing thing about the entrance and exteriors. It is hut shaped with full wall length glass doors and windows. This gives a modern feel as well as classic touch to the house. Here you can also spend some quality time with the family. With the available open space in front, one can also host small parties or get togethers with friends or family.
Just beside the entrance, there is a small gallery which is also a place to entertain your guests. If the weather is kind on you, this is the best place to make your guests sit rather than the living room. There are 2 recliner sofas and a long wooden seat which can easily accomodate a group of 5-6 people. The area is further decorated with small lanterns and trees. Overall, this is the perfect place to have your evening tea during your daily routine.
Here's another ideabook you cannot afford to miss : An Indian home with a touch of gold! Take a tour of this residential abode and get inspired!