Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 pictures of family-friendly two-storey residences

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Casa MoDà, Architetti Baggio Architetti Baggio Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

It's a happy and fulfilling thing to own a house in your own land! You can plan the appearance of the house according to your own ideas and then look at what is ideal. If you already have a piece of land and intend to start building a house in the near future, then this idea book will certainly give you a lot of inspiration. We have compiled pictures and descriptions of 16 two-storey houses for families, with 16 different specialists using a variety of materials to create two-storey houses of different styles and designs. The generous size of these houses are great for families.

If you want to build your own home, join us and enjoy these 16 two-storey houses for families!

1.. Different materials

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Bricks and concrete make an impressive addition in the facade of this house, while the second floor, roof and square blocks form a strong contrast which is very unique.

2.Gray and white

日本節能健康住宅冬暖夏涼 homify Asian style houses
homify

日本節能健康住宅冬暖夏涼

homify
homify
homify

The first home we see was carefully crafted by talented Taiwanese experts. The gray-tinted, white-dominated mix of colors gives an attractive contrast to the facade of the house. The house entrance is covered by eaves, ideal for the monsoon season in India, while the second floor terrace is a great place for homeowners to indulge outdoors. 

3. Pastoral atmosphere

Casa de Hóspedes - Reforma e Decoração, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern houses
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

The red roof tiles bring a cosy atmosphere, while the white exterior walls make it feel very fresh. Surrounding the second floor balcony and first floor terrace are pleasant outdoor spaces.

4. White

Casa moderna in legno - Calvenzano (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood White
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Pure white walls exude a modern minimalist style, while the first floor of the terrace is connected to the courtyard and the interior of the block. 

5.Wood and glass

Take Off, Una St Ives, iroka iroka Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
iroka

Take Off, Una St Ives

iroka
iroka
iroka

The wooden planks and the sloping roof are two of the hallmarks of the facade of this house. The large glass windows are also a focal point. The design team have also used transparent walls on the balcony on the second floor so they do not block the view from the outside.

6. Traditional structure

Проект одноэтажного загородного дома, Ильмас Хисамутдинов Ильмас Хисамутдинов Classic style houses Stone Beige
Ильмас Хисамутдинов

Ильмас Хисамутдинов
Ильмас Хисамутдинов
Ильмас Хисамутдинов

The traditional structure of this house could be suitable for you if you like pure country style homes.


7. Dark base

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This striking modern home with a dark base and white focal points is super eye-catching.

8. Interesting lines

창조하우징 – 판교 중목구조 현장 2, 창조하우징 창조하우징 Modern houses
창조하우징

창조하우징
창조하우징
창조하우징

Gray and white are the main colors of this home with interesting lines, with different colors in different blocks, making this house more unique.

Coffee-colored home

Современный удобный дом, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Minimalist houses
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

This coffee-colored home includes a garage design, making it perfect for a family with cars and bicycles. 

Atrium house design

別墅/綠建築/永續/環保/被動式設計 housing, green building, sustainable, environmental, passive design Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司 Modern houses
Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司

別墅/綠建築/永續/環保/被動式設計 housing, green building, sustainable, environmental, passive design

Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司
Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司
Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司

The house is a combination of two buildings, and in the middle, there is a beautiful courtyard which is very relaxing and calming. 

11. Spacious parking

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house has a spacious open carpark, and the color of the house is very subtle and simple.

12. Rustic atmosphere

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house pictured here has the charm and ambiance of a rustic village house, while the orange tiles give it a Mediterranean touch.

13. Manor style

Casa MoDà, Architetti Baggio Architetti Baggio Classic style houses
Architetti Baggio

Architetti Baggio
Architetti Baggio
Architetti Baggio

Giving the impression of the manor style, this house will definitely allow you to enjoy the beautiful country life.

14. Mellow yellow

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Konutlar

Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

A mellow yellow house with traditional wall panels and a striking roof makes a clean and cosy impression. 

15. Elegant charm

Realizzazioni, DBIOSTUDIO DBIOSTUDIO
DBIOSTUDIO

DBIOSTUDIO
DBIOSTUDIO
DBIOSTUDIO

This home in the country offers an elegant feel which is usually a rare element in country styled homes. 

16. Layered roof

Plot 3, The Views, Gallaton, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses pitched roof,tiles,windows,wooden windows
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Plot 3, The Views, Gallaton, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

The layered roof covering this house make it stand out from the rest and give it a unique charm of its own. The color contrast between the facade and roof also helps to enhance the design of this house. 

For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at another ideabook: a beautiful family house.

A gorgeous designer home in Mumbai
Which house design did you like the best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks