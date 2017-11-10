A custom-built home for a young Indian couple

Never underestimate the power of decoration and the transforming role of interior design, which with the use of creativity and proper choice of materials, furniture, colors and unique solutions can make significant changes and add beauty and convenience to spaces.

Today we landed in Feira de Santana , inland of Bahia, to present a simple but simply stunning interior design, signed by the DM Architecture and Engineering studio , which sought to meet the practical needs and tastes and preferences of the house owners, prioritizing comfort, functionality and a clean and modern aesthetic. Curious to unveil all the angles and charms of this residence? Then check out more pictures and more details of this incredible interior design, tailor made for a young couple, who with simple ideas and solutions completely transformed this apartment into a cozy, super practical and timeless style.