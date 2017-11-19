A contemporary and inviting house in Ajmer

A splendid and elegant independent home that speaks of class and sophistication. Designing a home is something that is both deeply personal and satisfying. Not only have the architects at Arch Point in Jaipur created a beautiful yet stunning home. Every home is reflective of the people in the home and this home with its exquisite combination of textures, elements, and design makes this every bit of a cozy and comfortable home. The extensive use of wooden elements through the house makes it look natural and rustic.
The stone walls on one side arecomplemented by the bold color on the opposite wall. The unique intricately designed partition acts as a barrier while not being one. The white sofa is pleasing to the modern look.
This beautiful home stands tall and proud while the two levels of the house give it a unique and appealing look.
This uniquely designed sitting room has a lazy bed to hang around in while you watch TV that has been smartly mounted on the wall. The use of light colors on the walls and the furnishing gives a stylish and modern look to the room.
This in-between space has been designed and decorated smartly to include a trendy living area where guests or family can hang around and spend some quality time. The wood on the railings adds a nice touch to the room. The artwork on the wall makes the space look modern and chic.
The exclusive design on the walls makes this a distinctive bedroom. The colors are kept neutral to accommodate different style preferences. The false ceiling brings out the colour of the doors and keeps the room looking consistent with its design.
Using a lighter palette, the designers have created a sleek and stylish bedroom. The cushions and throw add a pop of colourinto the room. The chest of drawers against the wall adds design and storage to the room
The bedroom with its grey against the walls gives a masculine and formal look while the clean lines and the symmetry of the room make this a beautiful and inviting room with lounge and rest in. The false ceiling adds a glamorous touch to the room.
This splendid little living room tucked away on the first floor has a unique identity as it serves as a resting place
while being an entertainment room as well. The lighting used all around the house is more than adequate.
While being modern, they light up the home with a warm glow and warmth typical
