A lavish home fit for royalty in Jaipur

With designs and interiors fit for a king,this home is everything luxurious and grand. The furnishings and the ceilings are well-thought out and modern in design. The architects at Arch Point are to be credited for this.
This home is everything a family would want. It's large, generous and beautiful.
The leather sofas and the woodwork combined make this living room look magnificent and inviting.
Space and the design make this a beautiful and inviting space. The other side of the living room works as a dining area. The separation between the rooms is disguised well to create a unique and splendid look.
The unique false wall between the dining and the sitting room is decorative and classic. It can be used to showcase some collectibles as well. The TV against the wall is modern and attractive.
The simple yet classy bedroom with its olive green is a great space for someone with simple tastes. The room is functional yet stylish.
The tall and overpowering chest of drawers against the wall brings a unique look to this classic and formal bedroom.
The wonderful Tv is nestled in a space in the wall. The texture of the walls and the colour of the wood match perfect and seem to be in harmony.
This bedroom has all elements that scream modern and chic. The artwork, the fan and the choice of textures on the wall make it unique and distinct.
The small nook with its chairs and a center table make it a cozy and nice place to have tea or read a book.
The simple lines of the seating arecomplemented by the colors on the wall and the controlled use of wood effects all around. What makes it even more wonderful is the modern and sophisticated light in the center. It makes it dramatic and grand.
The low bed gives a unique and simple look to this beautiful room. The lounge chair in the corner adds a warm traditional touch to an otherwise eclectic and modern room.
Ample storage in a clean and stark bedroom creates the right magic and harmony.
The walls covered with the colours of royalty look soft and distinctive. The chairs give a comfortable appearance, allowing you to enjoy your movies in perfect relaxation.
The stone on the walls and the chairs blend to create a synchronised look that is only seen in magazines. The interesting mural on the wall keeps it minimal yet stylish.
The wonderful use of interesting lighting keeps the balcony simple and beautiful.For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook 12 floor ideas to make your bedroom look fantastic