A lavish home fit for royalty in Jaipur

Justwords Justwords
Contemporary Residence, Arch Point
With designs and interiors fit for a king,this home is everything luxurious and grand. The furnishings and the ceilings are well-thought out and modern in design. The architects at Arch Point are to be credited for this.

A Rustic and Grand Home

Exterior
Arch Point

Exterior

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

This home is everything a family would want. It's large, generous and beautiful.

Majestic Living Room

Living/Drawing Room Arch Point
Arch Point

Living/Drawing Room

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The leather sofas and the woodwork combined make this living room look magnificent and inviting.

Another look- Divine Living Room

Dinning Space Arch Point
Arch Point

Dinning Space

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

Space and the design make this a beautiful and inviting space. The other side of the living room works as a dining area. The separation between the rooms is disguised well to create a unique and splendid look.

Warm Sitting room

Living Area Arch Point
Arch Point

Living Area

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The unique false wall between the dining and the sitting room is decorative and classic. It can be used to showcase some collectibles as well. The TV against the wall is modern and attractive.

Well-coordinated Bedroom

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The simple yet classy bedroom with its olive green is a great space for someone with simple tastes. The room is functional yet stylish.

Formal Bedroom

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The tall and overpowering chest of drawers against the wall brings a unique look to this classic and formal bedroom.


Another Look Formal Bedroom

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The wonderful Tv is nestled in a space in the wall. The texture of the walls and the colour of the wood match perfect and seem to be in harmony.

Contemporary design

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

This bedroom has all elements that scream modern and chic. The artwork, the fan and the choice of textures on the wall make it unique and distinct.

Another Look -Modern Bedroom

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The small nook with its chairs and a center table make it a cozy and nice place to have tea or read a book.

A Gorgeous Sit-out

Living Space Arch Point
Arch Point

Living Space

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The simple lines of the seating arecomplemented by the colors on the wall and the controlled use of wood effects all around. What makes it even more wonderful is the modern and sophisticated light in the center. It makes it dramatic and grand.

Unique Bedroom

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The low bed gives a unique and simple look to this beautiful room. The lounge chair in the corner adds a warm traditional touch to an otherwise eclectic and modern room.

Gorgeous Bedroom

Bedroom Arch Point
Arch Point

Bedroom

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

Ample storage in a clean and stark bedroom creates the right magic and harmony.

A grand Recreational Room

home Theater Arch Point
Arch Point

home Theater

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The walls covered with the colours of royalty look soft and distinctive. The chairs give a comfortable appearance, allowing you to enjoy your movies in perfect relaxation.

Comfortable outdoor space

Outdoor space Arch Point
Arch Point

Outdoor space

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The stone on the walls and the chairs blend to create a synchronised look that is only seen in magazines. The interesting mural on the wall keeps it minimal yet stylish.

Serene Balcony

Outdoor Space Arch Point
Arch Point

Outdoor Space

Arch Point
Arch Point
Arch Point

The wonderful use of interesting lighting keeps the balcony simple and beautiful.For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook 12 floor ideas to make your bedroom look fantastic

4 ideas to beautify your Indian house with stucco
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


