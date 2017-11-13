A personalized and unique home in Bangalore

KRP Interiors by Space Collage, who are architects in Bangalore, have created a creatively appealing home. The bright interiors and use of unique elements turns this house into something extraordinary. Simple yellow lighting highlights each decor feature and brings forth the beauty in doing something unique.
This kitchen is quite unique in terms of the materials used. The designers have opted to use laminates with an artistic finish for the cabinet doors. All the modern kitchen appliances are in place in this kitchen.
The outer door is essentially a grill. However, the designers have not let the middle portion stay empty. They have placed a wooden cabinet for shoes and installed shelves for Lord Ganesha’s idol. That way, everyone can seek divine blessings before coming inside.
When we look at this home for the first time, it is easy to see that eclectic pieces have been used to increase the appeal of this entire home. From jute-covered bottles to quirky lamps, everything is unique.
This three-seater sofa in the living room falls in the eccentric category. The bright orange upholstery sports Indian motifs. It creates an Indian seating style space for everyone who likes to stretch his or her legs a little.
The living room from another angle showcases the mix of Indian and modern furniture. We see a beautiful geometric design on the ceiling to floor curtain. Accompanying the Indian print sofa are beautiful leather armchairs and another sofa.
Not forgetting the floor, the designers have placed a woven carpet. The intricate design, rich colour and soft texture make it a perfect choice fro the living room.
The living room has a wall-mounted TV. Surrounded by decorative shelves and a wooden cabinet, the TV is placed in a way that allows one to watch any show without disturbance.
This area was specially designed to accommodate the crockery and the numerous glass items in the home. Perfectly lit glass cabinets and shelves are a great way to show off the collection.
On special request, the designers created this beautiful temple in the house. It is a completely separate space enclosed by wooden walls that are decorated with designs and religious symbols. The temple has been made in a way that one can sit inside and pray without an external disturbance.
The dining table is located on the other side of the living room. Keeping up with the use of wood everywhere, the dining table features a beautiful wooden base. It is decorated with a delicate and elegant design. A glass top, a couple of chairs and the table is set for any meal.
The master bedroom is a melange of colours. From red to white to yellow, each colour has a home here. The space is bright and happy. One of the walls has a beautiful family photo collage. The rest of the room is taken up y the gigantic wardrobe. There is ample space to store clothes and there is enough space in the room to move around.
The kids’ room is like a party! The striped walls sport stickers from their favorite characters. The furniture is primarily bright blue and white. Hexagon shelves hold action figures and Lego toys. A study table has also been provided in the corner.Keep getting inspired with another home tour.12 floor ideas to make your bedroom look fantastic