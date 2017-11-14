An elegant bungalow in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Some people love art pieces, while others prefer sticking to more traditional decor items. This beautiful residence is designed by Arch Point, architects in Jaipur, and is a lovely showcase of how art can be a part of one’s daily life. Neutral pallets make room for whimsical and bright art pieces. We are thoroughly impressed by how well they have managed to incorporate paintings into the entire design. Let’s stroll through and see some impressive design combinations.
From the outside, we can see the elevation of the house. The designers have used stone and marble to accentuate the different parts of the house. The use of a metallic grill on the outside is the perfect indication of how much the designers and the homeowners love art.
This wall is absolutely stunning. The double elevation is clearly visible. We see that the entire wall has been painted with incredible detailing to show a natural scene. The waterfall seems very real. The chandelier is not too big, but is elegant enough to be visible along with the painting.
This tiny little space was created on the homeowner’s request. As yoga enthusiasts, even the children love performing asanas here. One of the walls has been painted to give the room a very relaxed feel. The mural is quite stunning and was created specially for the house.
Since this is a bungalow, there is a lot of space. But despite that, the designers have not filled it with unnecessary clutter. They have chosen to highlight many aspects of the interior design instead. We see this passage has been left as is, along with a few stylish planters on the side. The glass balcony looks down into the living room
Here we see one of the rooms. Dark wood, brown wallpaper and a wooden door come together to create a menagerie of brown. The wall has been designed to create space for storing objects or even photo frames.
This ceiling is spectacular primarily because of the design and choice of colours. The bright orange, in contrast with the sparkling white creates a wonderful design. This swirl is never ending and we can stare at this for hours on end.
As we saw in the rest of the house, the homeowners love beautiful painted pieces. This piece of artwork is no exception. If you look closely, you will see that it is actually a curtain. The detailing is incredible and the curtain seems like an actual painted picture.
A glimpse into the living room from above shows us the contrasting brown and white furniture. The furniture only serves to highlight the beautiful painting.
As with any modern home, the stylish kitchen is fully equipped with all modern appliances. Simple white cabinets help in storage. Pristine black marble has been used for the counter top.
As we end this spectacular tour, let us peek into this fairy tale style bedroom. The painting on the wall, the bright colours and even the bedspread all indicate that the children must be in love with this room.Join us on the next tour that will excite you
on your journey to your dream home.12 pictures of kitchens to inspire you