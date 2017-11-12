A gorgeous and well-designed home in Ghaziabad

A creatively and beautifully designed space makes this home elegant and sophisticated. The key to an elegantly designed space is hiding storage well. With so many interesting and creative solutions available now, it is more than easy to create such spaces and the interior designers and decorators from Ghaziabad called Design Code have accomplished this effect. While there is no fool-proof design idea that works for every home, customizing the space considering the requirements of the homeowner is an art which has been done well by the designers of The Residence Project. Clean lines, the Perfect symmetry of designs, wonderful use of furnishings make this space attractive, functional and inviting.