Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A gorgeous and well-designed home in Ghaziabad

Justwords Justwords
Villa Silva - Torno Como Lake, Archiluc's - Studio di Architettura Stefano Lucini Architetto Archiluc's - Studio di Architettura Stefano Lucini Architetto Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A creatively and beautifully designed space makes this home elegant and sophisticated. The key to an elegantly designed space is hiding storage well. With so many interesting and creative solutions available now, it is more than easy to create such spaces and the interior designers and decorators from Ghaziabad called Design Code have accomplished this effect. While there is no fool-proof design idea that works for every home, customizing the space considering the requirements of the homeowner is an art which has been done well by the designers of The Residence Project. Clean lines, the Perfect symmetry of designs, wonderful use of furnishings make this space attractive, functional and inviting.

Panelled Entrance

homify Floors Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Wood paneled wall against the steel doors of the elevator makes for a grand welcome to this home. The main door matches the wood color of the pathway giving it a seamless look.

Grand Sitting Room

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The grey cabinets under the wall-mounted TV is classic and looks elegant against the wine red color furnishings in the room. The tiled and stone look on the wall stands parallel to the designer wall on which the TV is mounted.

Artistic Sitting Room

homify Modern living room Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ornate wallpaper on one wall along with gold accents in the form of trimmings on the center table and the cool artwork gives a grand and splendid feel to this room. The wonderful use of lights in the false ceiling along with lovely lamps fills the room with warmth.

Another look Sitting room

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wonderful designer wallpaper is framed and the color matches well with the artwork within the wall. It gives a beautiful antique and old-world charm to space.

Elegant Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wonderful use of artificial lighting along with the use of a false ceiling brings the vivid colors into play. The bed rests against a light-toned wood panel giving the room a masculine look.

Graceful Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The unique design on the back end of the walls acts a wonderful headboard for the master bed. The wardrobes and the doors match making the room look effortlessly classic.


Monochromatic Room

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing beats the chic look that a black and white room can give you. Using the right tones in the right spaces, makes this room look bigger and the use of a creative and unique artwork on the wall makes it attractive as well.

Contemporary Master Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

At first, it’s the beautiful carpet and the teal colored wall that catches your attention. But the minute details of the lovely shade for the wardrobes and the matching bedside lamps makes this the best space around the house.

Cool Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using Blues, whites and deep browns, the designer has created the perfect space for relaxation and comfort. The light wood panel on one side of the wall brings out the beauty of the space even more.Stay tuned for even more
innovative home ideas.15 Fantastic Main Doors

10 interesting furniture ideas for small bedroom
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks