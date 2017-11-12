A gorgeous and well-designed home in Ghaziabad

A creatively and beautifully designed space makes this home elegant and sophisticated. The key to an elegantly designed space is hiding storage well. With so many interesting and creative solutions available now, it is more than easy to create such spaces and the interior designers and decorators from Ghaziabad called Design Code have accomplished this effect. While there is no fool-proof design idea that works for every home, customizing the space considering the requirements of the homeowner is an art which has been done well by the designers of The Residence Project. Clean lines, the Perfect symmetry of designs, wonderful use of furnishings make this space attractive, functional and inviting.
The Wood paneled wall against the steel doors of the elevator makes for a grand welcome to this home. The main door matches the wood color of the pathway giving it a seamless look.
The grey cabinets under the wall-mounted TV is classic and looks elegant against the wine red color furnishings in the room. The tiled and stone look on the wall stands parallel to the designer wall on which the TV is mounted.
The ornate wallpaper on one wall along with gold accents in the form of trimmings on the center table and the cool artwork gives a grand and splendid feel to this room. The wonderful use of lights in the false ceiling along with lovely lamps fills the room with warmth.
The wonderful designer wallpaper is framed and the color matches well with the artwork within the wall. It gives a beautiful antique and old-world charm to space.
A wonderful use of artificial lighting along with the use of a false ceiling brings the vivid colors into play. The bed rests against a light-toned wood panel giving the room a masculine look.
The unique design on the back end of the walls acts a wonderful headboard for the master bed. The wardrobes and the doors match making the room look effortlessly classic.
Nothing beats the chic look that a black and white room can give you. Using the right tones in the right spaces, makes this room look bigger and the use of a creative and unique artwork on the wall makes it attractive as well.
At first, it’s the beautiful carpet and the teal colored wall that catches your attention. But the minute details of the lovely shade for the wardrobes and the matching bedside lamps makes this the best space around the house.
Using Blues, whites and deep browns, the designer has created the perfect space for relaxation and comfort. The light
wood panel on one side of the wall brings out the beauty of the space even
more.Stay tuned for even more
more.