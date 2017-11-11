Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of modern kitchens for Indian homes

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern kitchen
Kitchen designs are varied and the choices are innumerable. The design that one chooses depends on his preferences and personality. If you do a survey, you will find that no two kitchens are exactly same. The ideas behind the kitchens might be similar, but there are certain things which are additions of the owner and this is what makes the kitchen personalized.

Mentioned below are 9 modern kitchen ideas, which are just perfect for Indian homes. These are just ideas. Improvisations on them can be easily done by adding different touches so that the house has an original and unique kitchen in place.

1. White kitchen with inclusion of wood

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you take a look at majority of modern kitchens, you will notice that white is the predominant colour which is used in the space. Moreover, white is the best colour which is in contrast to the wooden shade. Wood can be used in various places in the kitchen right from the ceiling, floor, and cabinets and so on.

2. Tables made from marble

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

This modern kitchen is designed in a slightly different manner. It is the use of stone that has become the main attraction in this kitchen. Usually the use of stone is seen in the island or in the meson and marble is the stone generally used. In this kitchen, marble is used for making the table adding to the validity of the space.

3. Use of stones in cabinets as well

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern kitchen Countertop,Tap,Sink,Cabinetry,Furniture,Table,Plant,Kitchen,Plumbing fixture,Wood
Premdas Krishna

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

New innovative kitchen trends are emerging and hence the use of stones like marble is being seen in different areas. One of the most interesting areas in which marble is being used is in the cabinets. Incredible results are obtained. The material is strong and hence offers resistance, durability and is easy to clean at the same time.

4. Using different materials in combination with one another

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Kitchen stove,Wood,Kitchen,Interior design,Rectangle,Architecture,Grey,Floor
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

How about using different kinds of materials in the same kitchen and create a design that is different from others? For instance, the walls in the kitchen can be made of cement or have tiles installed. There can be wooden cabinets in the kitchen. Additional texture can be added with the help of a brick wall too. When done in the right manner, such kitchen doors have a significantly different appeal.

5. Use black smartly in the kitchen

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style kitchen
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

House Interiors

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

Many people are hesitant in using black colour in the kitchen in any form. However, if one knows to use the colour in the proper manner, the results can be incredible. There are certain things required in the kitchen before using the black colour in the cabinets and kitchen top. First is that the space in the kitchen should be a large one. Secondly, there should be good lighting in the space. Along with the black colour, there should be a light colour in the space as well via which the light will reflect and make the space look good.

6. An original kitchen design but narrow

Deshmukh Residence, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Minimalist kitchen Building,Ceiling fan,Window,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Couch,Fixture,Floor,House
Ornate Projects

Deshmukh Residence

Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects

If you take a look at the image you will see that this kitchen is practically very narrow. It is designed in aisle type, but has a lot of colour effects in the space. Green tiles have been used on the walls as dashboards. The cabinets are bright and they have a mirror effect. Such a setup is just perfect for this kitchen as a reflection that is created helps in providing the illusion of spaciousness.


7. Combination of bright colours in the kitchen space

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet L shape kitchen,modular kitchen,kitchen design
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

When colour contrasts are referred to, we mainly think of black and white only. But if you are thinking of bright colours for the kitchen, you can take risks with many other bright and vibrant colours. Try colour combinations like blue and purple, which are in the same range almost. You can try a demo and see how it looks before taking the final decision. It is also important to have good illumination in the kitchen with such bright contrast shades.

8. Create unique aspect in the kitchen with abstract forms

moduler kitchen with breakfast counter Square Design Modern kitchen
Square Design

moduler kitchen with breakfast counter

Square Design
Square Design
Square Design

In this kitchen design idea, things are little different from the conventional. There is a sense of abstractness in the design, which is its beauty. The entire structure and design is different, which draws attention.

9. Work on the cabinets

homify Modern kitchen Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a small kitchen in L-shape and has a conventional setup. What is interesting is the way in which the cabinets have been designed. New materials have been used for the cabinet and even for other surfaces giving the kitchen great appearance.

These kitchen ideas are not complicated; they are rather simple and easy to implement. People who are looking to give a fresh life to their old kitchen can definitely try these and see the immediate difference that comes to the space.

Which idea is your favourite?


