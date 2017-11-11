9 pictures of modern kitchens for Indian homes

Kitchen designs are varied and the choices are innumerable. The design that one chooses depends on his preferences and personality. If you do a survey, you will find that no two kitchens are exactly same. The ideas behind the kitchens might be similar, but there are certain things which are additions of the owner and this is what makes the kitchen personalized.
Mentioned below are 9 modern kitchen ideas, which are just perfect for Indian homes. These are just ideas. Improvisations on them can be easily done by adding different touches so that the house has an original and unique kitchen in place.
If you take a look at majority of modern kitchens, you will notice that white is the predominant colour which is used in the space. Moreover, white is the best colour which is in contrast to the wooden shade. Wood can be used in various places in the kitchen right from the ceiling, floor, and cabinets and so on.
This modern kitchen is designed in a slightly different manner. It is the use of stone that has become the main attraction in this kitchen. Usually the use of stone is seen in the island or in the meson and marble is the stone generally used. In this kitchen, marble is used for making the table adding to the validity of the space.
New innovative kitchen trends are emerging and hence the use of stones like marble is being seen in different areas. One of the most interesting areas in which marble is being used is in the cabinets. Incredible results are obtained. The material is strong and hence offers resistance, durability and is easy to clean at the same time.
How about using different kinds of materials in the same kitchen and create a design that is different from others? For instance, the walls in the kitchen can be made of cement or have tiles installed. There can be wooden cabinets in the kitchen. Additional texture can be added with the help of a brick wall too. When done in the right manner, such kitchen doors have a significantly different appeal.
Many people are hesitant in using black colour in the kitchen in any form. However, if one knows to use the colour in the proper manner, the results can be incredible. There are certain things required in the kitchen before using the black colour in the cabinets and kitchen top. First is that the space in the kitchen should be a large one. Secondly, there should be good lighting in the space. Along with the black colour, there should be a light colour in the space as well via which the light will reflect and make the space look good.
If you take a look at the image you will see that this kitchen is practically very narrow. It is designed in aisle type, but has a lot of colour effects in the space. Green tiles have been used on the walls as dashboards. The cabinets are bright and they have a mirror effect. Such a setup is just perfect for this kitchen as a reflection that is created helps in providing the illusion of spaciousness.
When colour contrasts are referred to, we mainly think of black and white only. But if you are thinking of bright colours for the kitchen, you can take risks with many other bright and vibrant colours. Try colour combinations like blue and purple, which are in the same range almost. You can try a demo and see how it looks before taking the final decision. It is also important to have good illumination in the kitchen with such bright contrast shades.
In this kitchen design idea, things are little different from the conventional. There is a sense of abstractness in the design, which is its beauty. The entire structure and design is different, which draws attention.
This is a small kitchen in L-shape and has a conventional setup. What is interesting is the way in which the cabinets have been designed. New materials have been used for the cabinet and even for other surfaces giving the kitchen great appearance.
These kitchen ideas are not complicated; they are rather simple and easy to implement. People who are looking to give a fresh life to their old kitchen can definitely try these and see the immediate difference that comes to the space.