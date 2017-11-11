A well designed home with warm and neutral tones

The world seems to have turned the page on the good old days of monochrome and the times have seen an evolution in terms of colors chosen for the interiors of a home. No longer do we stick to plain white or cream hues because it would seem like cream is the new black, if you know what I mean!
There is no dearth when it comes to where you can apply neutral tones, right from the luxury of your bedroom, all the way to the living room. Grandiose living is right around the corner when you pick neutral hues to paint the walls of your home with. Let this ideabook be the pathway to yours.
It's wonderful how simple yet effective lights can be in creating a warm environment at home. Look for lamps and lanterns such as these to give your bedroom all the warmth it needs.
To set the tone in the bedroom, opt for softer shades of brown such as khaki. There is a general sense of togetherness and warmth that comes with this hue making it ideal for relaxation. You could fall off the neutral color palate a bit and opt for grey carpets and furniture if you want to mix things up a bit.
While looking to spruce up the aesthetics of your home, decor can be your knight in shining armor. With absolutely no hassle at all, you can brighten up the room depending on your choice of decor. If you are looking for an element of elegance, then this artifact could just do the trick for you.
If you choose to walk on the borders of hues that neighbor brown, then you can opt for an ensemble such as this. The key is to find the right blend of colors to bring both life, and elegance to a room of your choice. Let's awaken the dead hues of our current bedrooms, shall we?
Bolder browns are also in the offing in the form of wallpapers and mosaic designs. Pick one of your choice and make it the theme of any room. As this image depicts, a simple wallpaper can alter the aura of the bathroom too. Explore all options including the likes of a bathroom such as this.
Rather than picking out a single hue or hues that tend to over power each other, you can opt for complimentary colors as is the case in this wonderful bedroom. Subtle tones work together perfectly, if you take into account the lighting of the room as well.
Ideas for the bedroom are always welcome, wouldn't you say?
Fancy exotic elements play second fiddle to all when natural elements come into the picture. Wood and stone add a hint of naturalism to the room which is essential almost all the time.
Kitchen friendly designs are right around the corner.
A holistic approach has been adapted to make this living room grand without a doubt. The simple choice of raw umber running along the ceiling and walls engulfs the russet shades of brown in perfect harmony. Team this wondrous duo with an all white flooring and you have for yourself the perfect living room.
Explore more on modern living, here at homify!