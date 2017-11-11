A well designed home with warm and neutral tones

The world seems to have turned the page on the good old days of monochrome and the times have seen an evolution in terms of colors chosen for the interiors of a home. No longer do we stick to plain white or cream hues because it would seem like cream is the new black, if you know what I mean!

There is no dearth when it comes to where you can apply neutral tones, right from the luxury of your bedroom, all the way to the living room. Grandiose living is right around the corner when you pick neutral hues to paint the walls of your home with. Let this ideabook be the pathway to yours.