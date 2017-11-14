Your browser is out-of-date.

7 beautiful ideas for front gardens

Ritika Tiwari
Pflanzenfreude.de
Beautifying the main entrance of your house can be done by various methods like painting the facade, adding windows, or in some cases even coating the wall with trendy materials. But another way to create a fantastic looking exterior is by adding a frontal garden. In case you have enough space between your main gate and house then these seven garden layouts will help you create a unique looking ambiance. Also, these designs can be resized according to the space available.

1. Flower beds

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

A garden option that can be included in any space is flower beds. You can line the area with colourful flowers to create a beautiful and subtle ambiance. Apart from this, these gardens are also easy to maintain which makes them the first choice of most people.

2. Theme of the house

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Another way to create a fantastic looking frontal garden is by considering the theme of the house. In this picture, we see that the home has a rustic or countryside layout which is why the owners have opted for locally grown plants. They not only compliment the decor but are also readily available.

3. Potted plants

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

In case you have a small porch or balcony in front of your house then adding potted plants can be the ideal solution. You can decorate the area with colourful pots and flowers to create your very own style. Apart from this, other elements such as the lamps and lanterns can also be used for adding a decorative touch to the space.

4. Trees

TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

For those of you who have a large outdoor area which needs to be covered investing in trees is an excellent choice. They will allow you to create a natural looking surrounding without having to buy multiple plants. Also, trees take less time for maintenance when compared to flowers.

5. Water feature

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

It is not essential to add large water fountains or features in your garden. Instead, you can opt for small ones to create a custom look for your exterior space. A beautiful reference is the design of this image.

6. Stone garden

平山庭店
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

If you want to create a traditional looking environment for your outdoor space, then stone gardens are highly recommended. They can be built by using locally available stones and pebbles along with plants. Also, they are more durable as harsh weather conditions do not affect the garden.

7. Mixing elements

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Last but surely not the least, mixing different elements can also give you excellent results. Here the designer has opted for potted plants along with flowers and stones to make the area stand out. Apart from this, the bright colour flowers also provide a beautiful contrast to the otherwise neutral facade.

