A well-designed and bright residence in Mumbai

This home has been designed considering the textures, elements, and colors that would be preferable for a traditional family. Every space has its own brilliance, with their clean lines and balance. Keeping it natural, toned-down and elegant, this home is inviting and gorgeous. Spacious bedrooms, colorful and vibrant children’s bedroom, the spacious and open kitchen is a hallmark of this designer. DESIGNER KKARMA, interior decorators, and designers from Mumbai have created a warm and elegant space for a family.
The vibrant sheets on the bed bring in much-needed color and vibrancy to this otherwise neutral room. The closets with their sliding doors save space. There is ample space provided for storing extra items in the attic. The common color brings a sense of balance and evenness to the bedroom.
The leather headboard gives a modern and sleek look to the otherwise simple bed. The nightstand serves two purposes of being an ideal storage for knick-knacks and the mirror above it serves as a cool dresser as well. The blue walls of the opposite wall tie the look together.
The long and open windows bring natural light and beauty to the room. The dark color on the bathroom door is both natural and elegant.
The light green walls in the kid's room make the room look bold, magical and brave. The pretty combination oozes style and sophistication even though it is a room for a child. The peach and pink sofa cum bed match the wall with its cuteness factor.
The whimsical painting in the wardrobe gives a magical and fantastical look to the room. The colorful wardrobe encourages the child to keep the room organized, clean and clutter-free. The nook in the corner is an ideal study table and breaks the monotony of the wardrobe. The white shelf above is neat and well-designed.
The comfortable yet simple chair is functional yet elegant for space. The long wardrobes are wonderful as well as functional because a children’s room can never have less storage space. This helps to keep the space clutter-free.
The neat lines and simple design of the study table make it usable for the child and can be used by an adult as well. The rounded edges of the table make the place safe for the children in the room.
A thoughtful addition to the work area, it is ideal to store files and other necessary papers. It can work very well on a bookshelf as well. The checkered pattern on the shelf adds a cool design quotient to the simple work space.
