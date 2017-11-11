A gorgeous designer home in Mumbai

DESIGNER KKARMA, interior decorators, and designers have created this beautiful space that has been attractively designed. With an innovative use of space and elements, they have created a home that is functional, stylish and Modern at the same time. Gorgeous and vibrant colors in some parts of the house create a captivating and luxurious space within a cozy and warm home. The children’s rooms need to be lively, energetic and animated. This home seems traditional but it is an updated and modern version of any home.
This beautifully designed main door is traditional and modern at the same time. The stained glass on the door makes this looks well-crafted and functional. A double door works well as an additional security factor.
The view as you enter gives you a feeling of an open and well-designed space.
The gorgeous white-tiled floor along with the woodwork creates a wonderful background for the bright blue sofa. The plastered and false ceiling makes the space modern and stylish
The lovely view from the living room makes the room look modern yet stylish, space is warm and welcoming.
The beautiful Kerala inspired artwork creates the right ambiance and adds the right amount of colors in the room. It ties the room together well.
With gadgets and technology, it can overtake your home making it look cluttered. As a solution, the TV is wall mounted and the unit below it is crafted with a lot of thought about storage.
A beautiful shelf hides your family’s shoes and the family pictures above it add a warm touch to the nook.
A well-designed wooden cabinet against the wall allows you to keep your living room organized and cleaned.
The pink on the back wall brings the room alive. A small corner is dedicated as a puja space. The lovely large brass lamp brings in a traditional and rustic look to the room. The glass and transparent portions of the shelves break the monotony of the wood.
The wood color is perfect and the clean symmetrical lines makes the room look stylish and sophisticated. The lighting under the shelf adds a warm glow to the room.
Flat-panel cabinets and neutral toned wood finishes keep the kitchen look fresh, open and spacious. The drawers and shelves provide abundant space for a traditional Indian family. A small corner dedicated to a sink keeps the counter clean and open to give a neat and organized look.
A contemporary kitchen with a granite counter top in black brings a pop of color in an otherwise neutral and light-toned room.
