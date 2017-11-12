Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple and elegant 3 BHK home in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern bathroom
Modern design dictates that each element be simple yet stylish. The interior designers and decorators from Parrys Interior Decoration have implemented this principle beautifully while designing Mr. Narayana Rao’s 3 BHK apartment located in Chennai. As we take a tour of this home, it is easy to see that the focus has been creating a relaxing, comfortable space. The designers and the homeowner have not focused on making it look extravagant. The lighting, the furniture and the overall décor have been kept simplistic for the space to become a place someone can call their home.

Elegance and style

Arcmen interior decor bedroom interior Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Brown bedroom interior,bedroom design,cot,interior design
One of the most striking features of this room is the glass partition used instead of walls. We often seclude ourselves in spaces that have too many walls. But here, the designers decided to do something unique. We love the overall white/cream theme of the room.

A different view

3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
With the ceiling highlighted in such a beautiful manner, it is easy to see why the room has been kept simple and elegant. The wooden bed, a wall-mounted wooden shelf and a few cabinets are placed in the room. However, there is just enough furniture so the room doesn’t feel overstuffed.

Lights and more lights

3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern living room Furniture,Couch,Property,Comfort,Interior design,Living room,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Real estate
The living room is definitely our favourite. The designers have cleverly combined the concealed lights along with small bulbs in the ceiling to ensure there is enough illumination. The classy sofas look right at home with
the colourful throw pillows. The floor has been left base to make sure the beautiful cream marble stands out.

Art that impresses

3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
It is such unique elements that make a home stand out from the rest. The impressive art piece that is displayed here is one such unique element in the entire house. And as we can see from this angle, wood and marble have been used in abundance. One cannot go wrong with the combination of these materials.

A coherent whole

3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern dining room
The dining room is just a simple space with a beautiful, polished wooden table. The chairs are stylish but comfortable. Peppering the walls is a series of unique art pieces.

Unique designs

3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern bathroom Furniture,Picture frame,Building,Comfort,Wood,House,Cabinetry,Interior design,Bed frame,Decoration
A bedroom need not always be grand. To be comfortable, all a space needs is the perfect furniture, combined with all the essentials. This room is a great example of that. The designer ceiling and the hardwood flooring is a great combination. A wall-length mirror, along with shelves for displaying knick knacks are also placed on one side of the room.

Quirky spaces

3BHK_ Mr.Narayana Rao_ Parrys Interior Decoration_ Site photos, Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Arcmen kitchens And Interiors Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Comfort,House,Interior design,Wood,Bed frame,Floor,Bed,Flooring
This is a great time for designers to experiment with motifs, because there are so many décor and artwork options on the market. The designers for this home picked a classic Indian motif and turned it into this stunning headboard. The rest of the room is in sync with the design. Simple wooden flooring, with a wooden bed frame and wardrobes displaying a similar motif can also be seen here.For more stand out home and interior ideas, stay with us on the next home tour.10 fascinating pictures of bedroom to inspire you!

7 pictures of cabinets and wardrobes for small Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


