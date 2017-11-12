A simple and elegant 3 BHK home in Chennai

Modern design dictates that each element be simple yet stylish. The interior designers and decorators from Parrys Interior Decoration have implemented this principle beautifully while designing Mr. Narayana Rao’s 3 BHK apartment located in Chennai. As we take a tour of this home, it is easy to see that the focus has been creating a relaxing, comfortable space. The designers and the homeowner have not focused on making it look extravagant. The lighting, the furniture and the overall décor have been kept simplistic for the space to become a place someone can call their home.