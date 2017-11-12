Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 interesting furniture ideas for small bedroom

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Kondal House, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Bedroom is a place to relax and rejuvenate. It’s a room where we can be ourselves in the lap of the private space that we call ‘my room’. Bedrooms are not just all about beds and cupboards. It is about having the bed and cupboard with a touch of personal style and comfort in it. It is also about the imagination and creativity that we bring as furniture and change the persona of the room. A little bit of planning and innovative ideas in furniture can make a small bedroom really beautiful, comfortable and relaxing.

How? Well… let’s take a journey with us and have a look at these 10 unconventional furniture ideas for small bedroom.

​1. Optimum utilization of space

Sobha City, 3 BHK - Mr. Agrawal, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
DECOR DREAMS

Sobha City, 3 BHK—Mr. Agrawal

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The decoration of small room revolves around the maximum utilization of space. We cannot afford to waste the precious space available here. But be creative and add some beauty and drama with your quirky style. Television stand below the television fixed to the wall, stylish study table beside the dressing table, a hanging cabinet, wall to wall loft, sliding doors on the cabinet… take some clue from here and make yourself organized and comfortable.

​2. Clean and compact

PROJECT @ KUKATPALLY, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Brown
LalithaDesignStudio

PROJECT @ KUKATPALLY

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

This small bedroom has everything, a bed, cabinet, book shelves and even a study table. Everything is so well planned and designed that this small compact bedroom looks very clean and clear.

3. The mirror image

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A comfortable double-bed for couple, night stand with drawers, box-shaped book shelves above the headboard and a cupboard with mirror on its door; the visual illusion created by the mirror doubles the size of the room.

4. Living in harmony

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let the furniture live in harmony in a small bedroom. Make all the furniture of the bedroom with same material and of same colour so that it doesn’t clash with each other and are in complete sync with one another. Wood is a good option because it looks elegant and classic.

​5. Bending the bed

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern style bedroom
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E)

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

It is sensible to have a furniture in a small bedroom that can be made into a comfortable sofa by folding it during day and then a bed by just opening and laying it to lie down. Use the vertical space for the cabinets. Be innovative and creative while designing the headboard of the sofa cum bed.

​6. Collapsible bed in the room

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is a challenge to design a personal space for the kids of the house. But then you can really be innovative while doing up their room. The collapsible bed is a great idea. Pull it when in need or else let it be hidden beneath. The steps on the wall are used for books, toys, etc. The study table that extends up to the bed is designed for two. Your kids will always cherish the beautiful memory of their room.


​7. Playing with the ideas

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Building,Property,Comfort,Azure,Bed frame,House,Interior design,Bed,Wood,Rectangle
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The curvy bed with wings that serve to be the nightstands and the double closet with sliding doors to save the space of the small room; the colour combination of the furniture makes the room look amazingly interesting. But we cannot ignore the beautiful cage lamp hanging from the corner.

​8. The gossip corner

MASTER BEDROOM - VIEW 1 homify Modern style bedroom Blue
homify

MASTER BEDROOM—VIEW 1

homify
homify
homify

Bedroom is a personal space where we would love to relax and rejuvenate with our loved ones. So why not make room for a gossip seat in your bedroom where the family can squeeze in. Use the window pane and transform it into a beautiful relaxing zone with bright and comfortable cushions. The left over area can be used to make space for souvenirs, books or cabinets.

​9. Creative and modern

DLF Woodland Heights, 3 BHK - Mrs. Darakshan, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
DECOR DREAMS

DLF Woodland Heights, 3 BHK—Mrs. Darakshan

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

A small bed, small study table, a few box cabinets fixed on the wall and a vertically elongated cabinet turning with the corner, it’s a perfect furniture for a small room.

​10. Delightfully young

Children's Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored Property,Furniture,Comfort,Interior design,Picture frame,Television,Lighting,House,Flooring,Pillow
Ravi Prakash Architect

Children's Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

This is the room for couple who work hard and then enjoy their life to the hilt. There is a comfortable bed for two, a wall to wall cabinet with a break in the middle to build a worktable for two and a well-designed entertainment zone. Did you notice the entangled piece of furniture which can be dismantled to make seats when friends are invited into the room? It’s interesting!

If you are looking for some more ideas to design the couple bedroom, then this ideabook is just for you: 21 beautiful bedroom design ideas for couples

8 practical ideas that will add value to your kitchen
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most? Leave your comments please.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks