A house with a modern vintage touch!

This house has an extremely well organised and sophisticated kitchen. One complete wall is dedicated to cupboards and cabinets which saves enough space to move around inside the kitchen. The cooking area is induction based and centrally placed in the kitchen. Shades of brown are very prominent and used for marble countertop and cabinets. The soothing colour combination of the kitchen makes it appealing for the eyes and also adds a sense of space. The wooden floor gives the same rustic look like that of the balcony, rather makes the kitchen look modern vintage style. The sink and chopping area are next to the cooking area which makes washing and cutting vegetables more convenient.

