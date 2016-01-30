Win the war against the cockroach!

The first thing you need to do to get rid of cockroaches at home is to clean your house thoroughly because cockroaches don't like clean houses. Start with the kitchen as this is where the problem usually lies. It is important to be consistent with the cleaning, or all your efforts will just go down the drain. For example, make sure you put away food promptly after meals and wash all the dishes right away. Spills and crumbs should also be cleaned up immediately. Greasy spots in the kitchen attract cockroaches too, so make sure your kitchen is grease free at all times.

Once you've cleaned the kitchen thoroughly, move to other parts of the house such as the dining area, living room, bathroom, and bedrooms. Move all the furniture and clean every corner of the house until you are satisfied!