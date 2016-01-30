Win the war against the cockroach!

Cockroaches are not only a nuisance, they are also unhygienic and just not welcome at home. They can damage wallpaper, books, and electronics, and some species of cockroaches also spread germs to humans. The thing is once cockroaches get into your home, it can be quite difficult to get rid of them. This idea guide is here to help you win the war against the roach, and have your home to yourself again. Just follow the 6 simple steps described here, and you should be able to get rid of your pesky cockroaches in no time. We hope you will be inspired and motivated to win the war against the roach! Let's browse through these tips shall we?
Simple habits such taking out the trash regularly can save you a lot of trouble from cockroaches in the future, so make it a point to remember. Leave notes around the house and in the kitchen to help you remember. It is also helpful to have a few different trash cans in the house to separate the trash. The trash can where you empty leftovers of food into should be one with a lid so it can stay closed. Also make sure the rubbish bin outside your house is well sealed, and that the garbage is collected regularly. Browse through kitchen designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The first thing you need to do to get rid of cockroaches at home is to clean your house thoroughly because cockroaches don't like clean houses. Start with the kitchen as this is where the problem usually lies. It is important to be consistent with the cleaning, or all your efforts will just go down the drain. For example, make sure you put away food promptly after meals and wash all the dishes right away. Spills and crumbs should also be cleaned up immediately. Greasy spots in the kitchen attract cockroaches too, so make sure your kitchen is grease free at all times.
Once you've cleaned the kitchen thoroughly, move to other parts of the house such as the dining area, living room, bathroom, and bedrooms. Move all the furniture and clean every corner of the house until you are satisfied!
Mop the floor regularly to remove crumbs and sticky spots, and you will definitely see your unwanted cockroach guests disappearing. Cockroaches need food and water to survive. If they don't find any in your house, they will go somewhere else.
Pictured here, we see a spotless, shiny floor. This is how your floor should look like as well. Use a disinfectant in addition to the floor cleaner to mop the floor in order to get rid of all the germs cockroaches might be bringing in to your home. The beautiful living room pictured here is designed by Design and Beyond, interior architects based in Pune, India.
It's all a matter of survival, so in order to win the war against the roach, you need to deny them water and food. However, be aware that cockroaches can live for a month without any food, but no more than a week without water, depending on their size and the temperature. So, firstly make sure there is no source of water for them.
Check the whole house especially the kitchen and the bathroom for any place where water collects, and keep everything dry including the bathroom. Find all the water leaks in your house, and fix them. Once their water and food sources have been eliminated, the cockroaches will be much more interested in eating the baits you set out for them.
Store bought cockroach bait usually comes in a childproof case or can be applied as a gel. It contains a slow-working poison mixed with a bait for cockroaches so that they eat the poison and bring it back to the nest, where it eventually kills all the other roaches.
The bait should be placed in all the areas where you usually see the cockroaches. The kitchen, under the sink, and generally any corners in the house is ideal for placing baits so that cockroaches encounter them. It may take several weeks to kill all the cockroaches because once the first generation of cockroaches are dead, their eggs will hatch, and more cockroaches will have to be poisoned before the nest is gone for good.
If you're not comfortable using store bought cockroach baits, you can try homemade cockroach baits as well. In order to make your own cockroach bait, just mix one part powdered boric acid (which can be bought at pharmacies) with one part white flour and one part white sugar. The boric acid poisons the cockroaches, while the flour and the sugar act as a bait.
This homemade mixture should be sprinkled in the back of drawers and cabinets, under the refrigerator, under the stove, and so on. Avoid sprinkling the homemade cockroach bait directly onto any surface as the mixture will cake hard in humid climates, so use a paper or a foil as a protective layer. Boric acid is not highly toxic for humans and pets, but it is supposed to be for external use only, so try to place it so that only the roaches get to it. We hope you have gathered some useful tips on how to get rid of cockroaches through this idea guide. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 6 ways to deep clean your house.