SIP or structural insulated panels are the building technology of the future. If you would like to find out why, you're in the right place. This idea guide will give you all the information you need to know about building a house based on SIP technology. Essentially, a structural insulated panel (SIP) is a composite building material consisting of an insulating layer of rigid core sandwiched between two layers of structural board. So why is SIP the building technology of the future? Well, because SIPs are superior to conventional framing systems in almost every way. For example, SIPs are better insulated, stronger, and faster to build with compared to the regular stick-frame construction.

Are you dying to know more about SIP technology now? Well, then join us in browsing through this idea guide, and you will find out everything you need to know about building a house based on SIP technology.