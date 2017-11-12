Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 pictures of cabinets and wardrobes for small Indian homes

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Cabinets are an invincible part of any home, big or small. In a large house there is immense opportunity to play with when it comes to designing a cabinet. But in small homes the opportunity shrinks. We have to plan a convenient cabinet in a limited space to keep our room organized and also add to the aesthetics of the room. Our talented designers have designed some amazing closets just for the small homes. We have brought 7 best among the best for you to get inspired. Let’s have a look!

1. A wall for cabinet

Wardrobe homify Minimalist bedroom Plywood Black
homify

Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

A floor to ceiling and wall to wall cabinet will be a boon in any small home. The double closets create ample storage space and also leave enough space to build a study table.

​2. Sliding doors

Wardrobe ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom
ZEAL Arch Designs

Wardrobe

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Sliding doors save lots of space in a small home. It is convenient to manage and maintain too. Go for it and save on that precious space.

​3. Elegance of wood

Cupboard Online Shopping homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
homify

Cupboard Online Shopping

homify
homify
homify

The elegance of wood is unmatched. Deep wooden colour balances the lighter tone on bed and walls. The presence of wood makes the room look naturally beautiful.

​4. Section it right

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern dressing room
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

It is important to have proper sections in the cabinets to keep it organized and make your life easy. Plan and design the shelves according to your needs. A comfortable cabinet should have a place to hang clothes, small shelves and drawers too.

5. Bend it like corner

DLF Woodland Heights, 3 BHK - Mrs. Darakshan, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
DECOR DREAMS

DLF Woodland Heights, 3 BHK—Mrs. Darakshan

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Use the corner space and convert it into a smart cabinet. Instead of predictable clean cuts try something different. Take some clue from here and let the cabinet flow in the corner.

6. An entertainment zone

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Show some creativity and create a space for the television right in the middle of the cabinet. Now you don’t have to bring in an additional trolley to keep television in your small room.

​7. Optical illusion

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Show your smartness and use the cabinets to create an illusion to make your small room look bigger. Hide the planned shelves behind the beautiful mirror doors. It will look amazing!

If you are looking for build-in wardrobe for your beautiful home, then this ideabook is just for you: 7 closet or built-in wardrobe ideas for your beautiful home

9 सुन्दर पूजा घरो के डिजाइंस
Which cabinet inspired you the most and will find place in your home? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks