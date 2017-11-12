7 pictures of cabinets and wardrobes for small Indian homes

Cabinets are an invincible part of any home, big or small. In a large house there is immense opportunity to play with when it comes to designing a cabinet. But in small homes the opportunity shrinks. We have to plan a convenient cabinet in a limited space to keep our room organized and also add to the aesthetics of the room. Our talented designers have designed some amazing closets just for the small homes. We have brought 7 best among the best for you to get inspired. Let’s have a look!
A floor to ceiling and wall to wall cabinet will be a boon in any small home. The double closets create ample storage space and also leave enough space to build a study table.
Sliding doors save lots of space in a small home. It is convenient to manage and maintain too. Go for it and save on that precious space.
The elegance of wood is unmatched. Deep wooden colour balances the lighter tone on bed and walls. The presence of wood makes the room look naturally beautiful.
It is important to have proper sections in the cabinets to keep it organized and make your life easy. Plan and design the shelves according to your needs. A comfortable cabinet should have a place to hang clothes, small shelves and drawers too.
Use the corner space and convert it into a smart cabinet. Instead of predictable clean cuts try something different. Take some clue from here and let the cabinet flow in the corner.
Show some creativity and create a space for the television right in the middle of the cabinet. Now you don’t have to bring in an additional trolley to keep television in your small room.
Show your smartness and use the cabinets to create an illusion to make your small room look bigger. Hide the planned shelves behind the beautiful mirror doors. It will look amazing!
