An elegant and classy home in Chandigarh

This beautiful, classic yet modern home has been designed by Conceptions, who are interior designers and decorators in Panchkulla. This home speaks of royalty and elegance. Every corner of the home is cosy and cheerful at the same time. The choice of colors and the lighting accentuates every part of the home. The use of vivid colors for the sofas and the cushions makes for a very inviting and welcoming space. Warm colors on the wall and beautiful furnishings gives this home a perfectly coordinated and elegant look.