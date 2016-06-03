A modern family home with a touch of simplicity

If you are looking for a uniquely designed bedroom, Casa Cris e Luciano is the perfect destination. The walls of the bedroom have an innovative blue and white chequered design. It has a cool blue colour which makes it a perfect place to rest and relax after work. The bed is placed centrally in the room which allows more space on all sides. On one side is placed a bright orange bedside table and on the other side there is a computer table which can be used as a small workstation as well.

