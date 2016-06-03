A modern family home with a touch of simplicity

Designed by expert designers Livia Martins from Brazil, the new project Casa Crise Luciano, is a masterpiece. The colour combination and the textures used both inside and outside the house attract the attention of guests and onlookers. It comes with a huge garage and an open garden which no doubt are the best features of this abode. With this, the designers present a house where one can live in peace amidst nature. The entire structure of the building gives it a modern yet simple look. There is a lot to discover about Casa Cris. So, let’s give some of the other architectural aspects due attention.
The very façade of this building makes it the most desirable one. It overlooks a well decorated exterior and opens up onto a long, green garden. The exteriors of this house very much resemble the European style homes. The blue coloured glass panel is the most unique feature of the exteriors. The warm light brown and beige colour combination gives a soothing effect to the eyes. The garage also comes with an innovative design. Let’s take you inside this beautiful house to explore more.
The room which catches the attention first, is the beautiful living room. The most captivating thing about the living room is the amazing wallpaper just behind the sofa with elaborate geometric shapes. It gives the feeling of more space in the room. The staircase on one side of the room leads upstairs and also gives a unique touch to the room. The living room is no doubt, the best place to entertain guests. Your friends and guests are sure to envy your house and your chic sense of design.
The living room which we have already seen before is a part of a great hall. On one side of the living area and the hall, is the dining room. It’s a well lit dining space with a sitting arrangement for as many as 8 people. All the furniture is placed keeping pace with the walls of the room. The warm colours all over gives a cozy feeling and soothing effect to the eye. In every corner of the house, you will find solace after your day's hard work. What can be better than enjoying your dinner with your family sitting together in this comfortable and cozy dining hall?
There is a touch of uniqueness to the gourmet space outside. The wooden panelled walls are covered with black coloured cabinets. There is a in line sitting arrangement along with the entire countertop region. The unique design of the serving area is worth appreciating. This is the perfect area to entertain your guests for a wine and cheese party.
If you are looking for a uniquely designed bedroom, Casa Cris e Luciano is the perfect destination. The walls of the bedroom have an innovative blue and white chequered design. It has a cool blue colour which makes it a perfect place to rest and relax after work. The bed is placed centrally in the room which allows more space on all sides. On one side is placed a bright orange bedside table and on the other side there is a computer table which can be used as a small workstation as well.
Would you like to see yet another stunning penthouse filled with luxury? Take a sneak peak by clicking here: A modern penthouse filled with luxury.