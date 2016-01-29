A beautiful home in beige

Lights define the interiors and this beautiful crystal glass chandelier hanging over the dining table bathes the space with sparkling rays of light as well as an overall glow from the ceiling. Full length curtains give you complete privacy and the coloured, decorated Christmas tree is the perfect counterpoint to the sea of monochrome white shades. It is refined elegance that you will be proud to claim as your own. White is never out of fashion, especially when it is used for walls, furnishings and lighting, set off by a few accessories in colour as you will find in this elegant apartment. Would you like to see a home with a touch of gold? Here, take a look at this wonderful architecture ideabook - An Indian home with a touch of gold