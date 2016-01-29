A beautiful home in beige

Apartamento Vanessa by Livia Martins, architects from Brazil, is the reflection of contemporary modern living, a feeling of absolute style and grandeur reinforced by use of harmonised colours and elements in the interiors. Well furnished, with each piece of furniture matched to perfection, this is an apartment you will be pleased to view, as the living room, bedroom and other living spaces fuse seamlessly into a wonderful interior full of light and space. Pastels give impression of spaces and enhance the luxurious feeling of light and air. It is luxury at its best as you will find out when you explore the interiors of this wonderful home.
The overall impression is one of weightlessness, ample space and air yet with enough privacy by the use of vertical full length curtains. Fawn and beige are the pleasing shades used to blend the living spaces leading to cosy dining space lighted by a lovely crystal chandelier. The flower arrangement adds a hint of colour and the lighting highlights the floor, walls and furniture. Soft upholstery on the dining chairs and sofas indicate luxurious comfort yet without an air of bulkiness
Almost monochromatic in effect, the living room projects an air of sophistication with the use of fawn, white and beige as predominant colours. Luxuriously upholstered sofas invite you to relax while the full length pleated curtains lit up by spotlights create a cosy atmosphere that is extremely rejuvenating. Judicious use of accessories such as a flowerpot with white flowers and a white vase lend an air of elegance to the ensemble. The theme continues to the other living spaces like the bedroom.
The Bedroom, again, sings in the same tune as the rest of the house. It continues the colour theme and design style highlighted in the living room. Full length curtains, lighting, a full size well upholstered bed and a discreet chest of drawers indicate a place where you can relax and enjoy moments of peace. Light colours lend an air of openness to the whole ambience.
White stands for pristine, virginal purity and innocence is exemplified in the white living spaces of this lovely apartment. Discreet use of beige for the sofa and darker cushions as well as picture frames again highlight the essential quality of the space, light and air in this living space. Understated elegance stands out with the use of small, coloured flowers in the cases, further spotlighted by lights and glass forming a composition so pleasing to the soul.
Lights define the interiors and this beautiful crystal glass chandelier hanging over the dining table bathes the space with sparkling rays of light as well as an overall glow from the ceiling. Full length curtains give you complete privacy and the coloured, decorated Christmas tree is the perfect counterpoint to the sea of monochrome white shades. It is refined elegance that you will be proud to claim as your own. White is never out of fashion, especially when it is used for walls, furnishings and lighting, set off by a few accessories in colour as you will find in this elegant apartment.