A home for a Bollywood star!

A stunning residence in the German Hollywood hills by Lee+Mir, professional architects from Germany puts forth a stunning design for a residence—Villa Hollywood. If you would like to see how a millionaire’s house would look like, this architecture ideabook is meant for you. Although not on the very expensive side, this residence will enrich you with many new and innovative ideas of home decor. Extremely generous use of glass for the frontage, angled facades, wide open stair cases, landscaped exteriors and perfect lighting create a picture postcard view of a fairy tale house that many dream of and only a few can afford. So, without any further ado, let's walk through this beauty.
Day or night, this architecture extravaganza of a house stands out against the skyline. The most notable aspect is glass, glass everywhere from left to right and from top to bottom, giving a view of the exquisite interiors. A luscious green lawn allows for relaxation, parties and the wide stairs with landscaped gardens with suitable lighting add to the extravaganza in the garden. This house looks no less than a widespread bungalow of a celebrity. With the huge hall, you will also see that size really matters..
Truly epic in proportion, this magnificently simple wide and large hall in white with rosewood flooring, glass table and white cupboards lead to a wall to wall glass frontage with a view of the skyline. You could accommodate a lot of stars in here and still have enough space left over in this hall. Simple lines but evocative of magnificent sophistication that continues throughout the rest of this princely mansion made for Hollywood movie moguls.
If the hall is grand, the dining room is no less, with warm lighting further helped by natural light. Wooden tones are dominant with almost a monochromatic look broken up by a warm glow of lights and discreet use of foliage as well as glass. There is privacy yet lots of open space and a feel of airiness in the dining room, a continuation of the motif reflected throughout the grand villa.
Hollywood believes in making a grand entrance and this villa, that any Hollywood star would love to own has an entrance that would awe visitors. Stand at the bottom of the stairs and look up spellbound at the vast expanse of glass and wonder what you are going to behold as you enter this modern villa. Tread softly as you climb up and approach the suitably wide and huge entrance made entirely of glass. Impressive to say the least, inside there are facilities fit to pamper even the most spoilt star celebrity.
This is a spa, a spa with a grand view and grand dimensions fit for people with the grandest of egos. There are seats and a recliner on which a masseur can work wonders. A large jacuzzi makes your mouth water at the thought of spending time here with your friends. Soak in the sun and live the good life because only a few are born for it. Lee+Mir architects, based in Germany, believe in using contemporary techniques and materials to translate grandiose visions into the grandest of living spaces.