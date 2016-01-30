A home for a Bollywood star!

A stunning residence in the German Hollywood hills by Lee+Mir, professional architects from Germany puts forth a stunning design for a residence—Villa Hollywood. If you would like to see how a millionaire’s house would look like, this architecture ideabook is meant for you. Although not on the very expensive side, this residence will enrich you with many new and innovative ideas of home decor. Extremely generous use of glass for the frontage, angled facades, wide open stair cases, landscaped exteriors and perfect lighting create a picture postcard view of a fairy tale house that many dream of and only a few can afford. So, without any further ado, let's walk through this beauty.