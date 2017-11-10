Your browser is out-of-date.

16 Budget friendly ideas to decorate your home

Ritika Tiwari
B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
Decorating the house of your dreams is a time-consuming process. One needs to go through a lot of different ideas to select the most suitable according to the space available and their taste. But sometimes budget constraints can also make it even more difficult. Everyone is not fortunate enough to be able to spend a considerable amount only on the decoration of the house. That is why to help you come up with budget-friendly decoration ideas for your home we have put together 16 reference pictures. They will not only introduce you to new decor perspectives but will also allow you to save money while doing the same.

1. LED lighting

Casa FM, HC Arquitecto HC Arquitecto Minimalist dining room
HC Arquitecto

HC Arquitecto
HC Arquitecto
HC Arquitecto

In case you have a stone wall like this then highlighting it with LED panels is an excellent option. It will convert the wall into a focal point and will make it look surreal.

2. Bedspread

ЖК "Платинум". Санкт-Петербург, СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА Minimalist bedroom
СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА

СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА
СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА
СВЕТЛАНА АГАПОВА ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА

Beautiful looking bedspread for your room is a must to decorate the area. It can make a massive difference in while creating the ambiance of the place.

3. Floor rugs

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style living room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The best way to make a room look vibrant is by introducing colour. Here the designer has opted for a colourful rug to decorate the floor.

4. Bar stools

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Incorporating bar stools near your kitchen island will make it functional and beautiful at the same time.

5. Framed pictures

Black & White, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Industrial style houses
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Framed pictures can also be used for decorating your rooms. You can even create a family picture zone if desired.

6. Dark tones

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dining room Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Colouring the interior of your kitchen with dark tones can also make it look amazing. Here the contrast between the two colours makes the space look harmonious.


7. Creepers

Lounge set para terraza de la línea Beat de Wedgewood Furniture, Wedgewood Furniture Wedgewood Furniture Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Wedgewood Furniture

Wedgewood Furniture
Wedgewood Furniture
Wedgewood Furniture

In case you are decorating an outdoor area then opting for creeper plants is highly recommended. They can cover the entire area without you having to buy multiple plants.

8. Candle stands

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern living room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

If you are looking for elegant decoration accessories, then candle stands are a must.

9. Armchairs

Mi proyecto Modular, Grange México Grange México Classic style study/office
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Libraries or relaxing zones of your house can be beautified by incorporating comfortable armchairs.

10. Wall map

SOFAS & CHAISE-LONGUES, Larforma Larforma Living roomSofas & armchairs
Larforma

SOFAS & CHAISE-LONGUES

Larforma
Larforma
Larforma

In case you want to create a unique looking place then wall map is worth considering. They can be a great addition to your kid's room.

11. Creative tables

Loungetisch Europalette Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Beige
IrekHolzArt

IrekHolzArt
IrekHolzArt
IrekHolzArt

Similar looking tables can also be made by using old pallet wood and trolley wheels.

12. Lamps

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rustic looking lamps can also add a fabulous touch to your otherwise modern room.

13. Wooden grills

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Wooden window grills are excellent decoration accessories for your bedroom. They can be used for creating custom headboards.

14. Potted plants

Jardim do Sertão, Ateliê de Cerâmica - Flavia Soares Ateliê de Cerâmica - Flavia Soares Classic airports Exhibition centres
Ateliê de Cerâmica—Flavia Soares

Ateliê de Cerâmica - Flavia Soares
Ateliê de Cerâmica—Flavia Soares
Ateliê de Cerâmica - Flavia Soares

For a more natural ambiance incorporating potted plants is a perfect idea. You must select local plants as they are low maintenance and will survive for an extended period.

15. Open shelves

Espacios Verdes, Decorería La Suculenta Decorería La Suculenta HouseholdPlants & accessories Glass
Decorería La Suculenta

Decorería La Suculenta
Decorería La Suculenta
Decorería La Suculenta

Creating open shelves around your house will give you enough space to decorate the area. They can be lined with little showpieces as per your liking.

16. Cushions

Casa DD, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Living rooms can be transformed instantly by adding beautiful looking cushions to your sofas.

A modern and well planned Hyderabad home


