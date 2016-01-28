A home that lights up the street!

Here comes yet another beautiful and ultra modern project from the architects of homestoryhouse.com, interior decorators in Sun Yeong, South Korea. Their new house is a cosy structure with well decorated interiors. The appearance of the house gives a warm feel and the bright white colour adds more sophistication. It’s a double storied building with a garden in the front and a simple yet beautiful pathway through the garden. The entire structure looks like a small cottage which you can easily buy as a summer retreat. The lush green garden in the front makes the house very desireable. Let’s walk through the house and take a look at other amazing features.
The exterior of the house is the most captivating and leaves a beautiful impression. Switch on all the lights in the evening and see the house glow in the dark. The garden complements the amazing exteriors. The front entrance to the house is well decorated with small trees and planters which make it appear charming and beautiful. The stone pathway leads one from the street to the main entrance which looks grandeur and very well organized.
The most captivating is the front view of the house. From the street you can see the house standing erect surrounded by a beautiful garden. The bright lights lit up in the evening create a glowing and dreamy atmosphere. The entire setup looks even more beautiful due to the presence of the pathway in the garden leading to the entrance. The small planters on the first few steps appear very subtle and inviting. The front view gives the house the look and feel of a modern day building.
If you see the house from the side you will be able to see how even a small house can be made more purposeful. The staircase visible from the front goes up through the side of the house straight to the first floor. As this staircase is towards the outside, one can get inside the house directly to the first floor as well. It leads directly to the balcony upstairs. The generous use of black metal gives the house a industrial and raw look. Further, the black and white combination of colours makes the house look sophisticated from all the sides.
There is a beautiful balcony upstairs which overlooks the lush green garden. The beautiful railings lined with glass gives the house a cool and modern look. The glass has a slight blue tint which gives a dreamy and hazy appearance. The floor is constructed with white marble keeping pace with the white coloured walls of the house. The cool breeze coming through the balcony is no doubt the most peaceful space after a tiring day of work.
The entrance to a house is the main way through which guests are welcomed and gives the first glimpses into this splendid home. The main door of this residence has a fine wood finish which suits the decor well with the white and black colour of the exterior walls. Warm yellow led lights light up the whole porch area and make it glow in the dark. The huge glass windows make the home transparent and have a classy appearance. Isn't this like a dream home? homify brings you another ideabook which might impress you as well, take a look at this ideabook on maintain your home appliances with this easy tips.