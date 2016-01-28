A home that lights up the street!

If you see the house from the side you will be able to see how even a small house can be made more purposeful. The staircase visible from the front goes up through the side of the house straight to the first floor. As this staircase is towards the outside, one can get inside the house directly to the first floor as well. It leads directly to the balcony upstairs. The generous use of black metal gives the house a industrial and raw look. Further, the black and white combination of colours makes the house look sophisticated from all the sides.