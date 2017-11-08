5 two-storey houses with their plans (to inspire you to design yours)

The façade of this house is quite stark, but it is made more interesting by its connection with a large patio, which turns into an extension of the social areas. It can serve as an outdoor dining area, or a place for resting under the shade of the trees that surround the house. Although it might seem hard to believe, this house, which is spread over 140 square meters, is prefabricated. The details that have been included in this prefabricated housing project have given it a unique personality. The frames of the windows of the façade as well as those of the entrance porch give it a pleasant and comfortable appearance. Check out the plans of the house so you can see how the space is divided.

