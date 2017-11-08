5 two-storey houses with their plans (to inspire you to design yours)

If the plot of land you have is not too big, and your family wants to have a garden or areas for other activities, the ideal solution is a two-storey house. This way, on the ground floor, you can have the social areas such as the living room, dining room and kitchen, besides the garage, and on the upper floor, you can have the private spaces, such as the bedrooms. In this ideabook, we show you 5 two-storey houses with their plans, so you can be inspired by them and have some idea of design options when you build your home. Join us on this tour.
The façade of this house is quite stark, but it is made more interesting by its connection with a large patio, which turns into an extension of the social areas. It can serve as an outdoor dining area, or a place for resting under the shade of the trees that surround the house. Although it might seem hard to believe, this house, which is spread over 140 square meters, is prefabricated. The details that have been included in this prefabricated housing project have given it a unique personality. The frames of the windows of the façade as well as those of the entrance porch give it a pleasant and comfortable appearance. Check out the plans of the house so you can see how the space is divided.
This project stands out for the simplicity of its design. This is emphasized in the ground floor, which is designed according to the needs of all the members of the family. Access to the house is through the 16 square metre patio, which leads into a big hall of 40 square meters. In this space, two areas with varied functions have been organized. The first is the living area, which is L-shaped and has a view of the garden. The other is a large dining room that is spacious enough to welcome friends and family.
The U-shaped kitchen, which is around 10 square meters, is ideal for those who enjoy playing chef for their guests. This floor also has a bathroom for visitors, besides a laundry area, which is an important space for the efficient functioning of a house, especially one with a large family.
This plan, of the first floor of the house, shows an area of 70 square meters, dedicated to the private spaces of the family. There are three double-bedrooms, each with an area larger than 12 square meters. This floor has charming features, including a mini spa of around 13 square meters and a large dressing room.
We don’t blame you for being surprised that this is a pre-fabricated building. The construction can take place fast with this type of house. All that will be left to do is to look for modern and comfortable furniture, so that the house is ready to use.
This house has an interesting facade with two clearly defined floors and a half-basement, where the open garage for two cars is located.
The use of wood, as a coating on the facade and glass, is a significant feature of this house, because it creates a contrast against the white of the walls and adds texture to the façade. The lighting enhances the beauty of the facade design, by accentuating the various volumes of the house.
In this picture, you can see the plans of the house. In the half-basement, you can see the parking for the cars, with the two floors above being dedicated for social use and private spaces. On the ground floor is the large living room with a view to the garden at the back of the plot. This room can be accessed from the side of the house and is also connected to the garage in the basement, besides the kitchen, the service areas and the dining room.
On the upper floor, are the bedrooms with their bathrooms and dressing area.
An interesting and very modern façade makes this house stunning. It has spaces that have been retracted in the main entrance area to create an opening that is set back from the façade. The use of lighting highlights the design with wall lamps shining in opposite directions on the vertical plane. Additionally, the neutral colour palette combines with the glass and curtains of the floor-to-ceiling fixed windows in the corner to complete the sophisticated look.
The ground floor plan is in the shape of an H. It has the garage for two cars and an entrance that rests on the volume of the staircase, which rises and opens into a large living room of double height that connects to a terrace and the garden. On one side, is the kitchen, dining room, bathroom and service area, while in the other branch of the H, is a suite with a bedroom, dressing room and bathroom. The cosy family seating area connects to the large living room and has a view of the back garden.
The staircase leads to the first floor, where the space is distributed between four bedrooms and their bathrooms. The rooms are quite spacious and very well ventilated.
In this façade, you can see the simplicity of lines without any decoration. It has been designed by the architect to suit the home owner’s preference for straight, linear, simple forms. There is a total absence of decorative elements that might distract from the lines and volumes that truly express the inner workings of the house. The façade relies on mathematical proportions supported by filled spaces (walls) and voids (windows) established in a modern arrangement that keeps to the principle of austerity that represents the façade of this house.
The distribution of the ground floor is organized as a sequence of spaces with a clearly defined function for each one. These rooms are also influenced by the structure of the house, as some of the walls are used to support the weight of the roof.
The upper floor is organized in a layout that imitates the typical distribution of luxurious houses of the modern times. This house is a perfect example of how contemporary architecture, and the function of spaces inside homes have evolved.
With a facade of a typical Bauhaus-style house, this one is practically closed to the outside with a cubic volume and windows of varied sizes. Wood has been used to cover a portion of the façade to create an interesting detail, as has the inclusion of a square fixed-glass window next to the entrance door of the house. The windows on the upper floor are narrow, and one is horizontal and the other vertical. The outer walls are in a neutral colour.
The house is spread over 140 square meters, of which 67.47 square meters correspond to the ground floor. On this floor, there is a large living area, an open dining room, kitchen, study area and service area, plus an extra bathroom for visitors.