17 Do It Yourself garden ideas for your home

Do you have a garden in your home and want to change its face for a change. Are you looking to handle the project by your own? There are many ways in which this change can be brought about and accomplished. Some of the ways in which this can be done are by creating a Zen garden, plant nursery, a vertical garden, hanging garden, stone garden, garden with fountain or even a cactus garden. Apart from planting different kinds of plants and trees, changes can be made by installing a hammock, adding a wooden bench to the area, making a cement bench, adding a decorative wheelbarrow or creating a portable fire pit in the garden. Other kinds of interesting elements can also be added as a part of the garden decoration like a stone path, elegant vases, colourful flower beds etc. Read on to know and discover the wide varieties of possibilities available and start working on them: