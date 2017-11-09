30 spectacular bedrooms that will steal your heart

The bedroom is a space designed for rest and relaxation. After arriving home from a long day of work, we seek comfort to replenish our tired bodies for the next day. This is why the bedroom must have minimum requirements such as sufficient natural ventilation and an artificial lighting system for night hours. It should also try to implement acoustic insulation in its design, while in terms of furniture, it must adapt to the shape of the place and the people residing in it, for example a double bed if it is for a couple and romantic elements and light colors that are relaxing. So take all the advice you can to inspire you…