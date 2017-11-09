Your browser is out-of-date.

30 spectacular bedrooms that will steal your heart

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Apartamento São francisco, ARC+ Arquitetura ARC+ Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The bedroom is a space designed for rest and relaxation. After arriving home from a long day of work, we seek comfort to replenish our tired bodies for the next day. This is why the bedroom must have minimum requirements such as sufficient natural ventilation and an artificial lighting system for night hours. It should also try to implement acoustic insulation in its design, while in terms of furniture, it must adapt to the shape of the place and the people residing in it, for example a double bed if it is for a couple and romantic elements and light colors that are relaxing. So take all the advice you can to inspire you…

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. A pastel color palette to reduce stress

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors Simple Taste Interiors Modern style bedroom
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project—Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Pictured here, we see a room with neutral colors and pastels that calm the mood, in addition a double bed with comfortable bedding is the first thing that must be considered to create a perfect bedroom, the rest is complementary. 

2. White is an excellent choice for rooms

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors Simple Taste Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project—Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

This color is timeless and matches any decoration, it also visually enlarges the room where you are.

3. Contrast lighting

Apartamento decorado Calper, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento decorado Calper

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

A well thought-out lighting system can not be lacking in a well thought-out integral design, it can highlight textures and the most important details of the decoration.

4. In simplicity is the taste

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

In simplicity is the taste, it is the first thing we notice when we see this image, where within a small space we find what is necessary for rest and relaxation.

5. Details that mark your personality

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

The most important thing for a design is that it suits your taste and personality, therefore you must choose the textures, pieces and furniture that appeals to you the most.


6. Textures achieve a change

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Classic style bedroom MDF White
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

If you have a boring room you can cheer it up a bit by placing elements with textures, such as rugs and woven sheets, but make sure everything has a subtle contrast at the least. 

7. Concrete as a decorative element

Quarto do Casal, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Scandinavian style bedroom Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Nowadays concrete is so versatile that it appears as a decorative element, as well as the head of this bed, made with a custom design. 

8. Cream tones for good vibes

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

A room with cream tones attracts a lot of harmony, where each element brings an image together, forming a whole in perfect balance.

9. A mirror is the great ally to expand the spaces

Cliente G, Link Interiores Link Interiores Classic style bedroom
Link Interiores

Link Interiores
Link Interiores
Link Interiores

Mirrors are the best allies we can have when it comes to visually expanding a bedroom or any part of the house. You can place a large mirror as the headboard of the bed to give it more depth.

10. Wallpaper and touches of pastel blue

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Wallpaper is considered a trend within the world of decoration, so why not the bedroom? This bedroom has also placed touches of blue to enhance the atmosphere of this room.

11. Wood floor and ceiling

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

The option of placing wood on the floor is a very good idea, but on the ceiling too and it is a double party. In this bedroom a very cozy sensation is created, full of freshness and elegance.

12. Classic style plus chandelier type lamp

Apartamento ITAIM, STUDIO GUTO MARTINS STUDIO GUTO MARTINS Classic style bedroom
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

For lovers of the classic design, this proposal is one of the most beautiful, here soft and comfortable fabrics are mixed, with a headboard that matches the foot of the bed and embraced with a gold clasp and an elegant chandelier.

13. Modern, black and white

Suíte JB, Dome arquitetura Dome arquitetura Modern style bedroom Grey
Dome arquitetura

Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura

For an environment of masculine character you can play with black and white, between prints, furniture and some wall in gray.

14. Mix of details with a lot of texture

Atlas showroom, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style bedroom Bricks Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

The elements that make up a room should not be the same, although you should mark a coherence, it is not necessary to match everything. The secret to a great bedroom is being able to place a mixture of textures and materials that combine together perfectly. 

15. With good finishes, a large space is defined

Residência LM, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Modern style bedroom
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

The idea of well finished finishes immediately achieves a bedroom that represents itself by its smooth walls, well-laid floors and furniture in good condition.

16. Taking advantage of a large bedroom with a curved bed

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern style bedroom Paper Brown
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

If your bedroom is very large, you can play with the furniture shapes such as the curved silhouette bed we see in this example.

17. Brick wall in sight

Residencial Liberdade, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções Classic style bedroom
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

Brick walls are gaining more and more popularity, and it's not surprising as they have the ability to transform a common home into a house full of rustic style that can be mixed with more subtle touches such as a wooden floor.

18. Walls with movement

REVESTIMENTO CIMENTÍCIO | Catálogo, MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios Minimalist bedroom Concrete Amber/Gold
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios

MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios

A background wall with relief generates pleasant sensations, besides leaving a basic interior design which applies movement.

19. A series of mirrors that form a plane

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern style bedroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

We have already mentioned that mirrors increase the sense of space, for this reason, this family wanted to dedicate a whole wall to mirrors in order to enlarge this little room even more.

20. An orderly and luminous environment

Projeto de suíte com varanda, LA Interiores LA Interiores Modern style bedroom MDF Purple/Violet
LA Interiores

LA Interiores
LA Interiores
LA Interiores

An environment full of bright light suggests a neat room, as this will undoubtedly highlight each element, so you need to take care of every detail.

21. Decorative contrast

Casa Vale dos Cristais, LEDS Arquitetura LEDS Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
LEDS Arquitetura

LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

The contrast between colors and materials is a combination that never seem to go out of style. Although they are cold, neutral colors, they can always be made more cozy by adding furniture or wooden floors.

22. It opens to your terrace

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing better than having a beautiful terrace near the bedroom, and there is no better way to communicate this than through sliding doors.

23. A canopy bed for a romantic touch

Suíte Bragança Paulista, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Country style bedroom
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Dedicated to the most romantic, where a beautiful four-poster bed and many cushions steal all the sighs of the guests.

24. Multi-purpose shelves

Apartamento T|V, Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Modern style bedroom
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

Shelves can decorate a place very well, as long as you choose objects proportional to the space and the style of the place.

26. Murals with design

Apartamento em Miami - Château beach, Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores Modern style bedroom Marble Black
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

A mural with design is the best alternative for a space of younger character, which is mixed with modern details and vintage pieces.

27. Ceiling with lighting points

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A well thought-out lighting system is part of a project that is designed to form a whole.

28. A very dynamic bedroom

Apartamento São francisco, ARC+ Arquitetura ARC+ Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
ARC+ Arquitetura

ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

A dark ceiling works wonderfully for a high ceiling, cutting that great gap between it and the floor and making the bedroom more cosy. 

29. Open dressing room

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

If you want to gain some extra space you can leave the closet without doors, but we remind you that it must be very well organized or it will look unsightly. 

30. With bright wood flooring for a contemporary style

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Classic style bedroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

We finish with a perfect image of the simplicity and elegance of a bright wooden floor. Here you do not need many elements to highlight the quality of its finishes.

For more inspiration and ideas, please have a look at how to decorate bedrooms.

This Pune residence is a fine blend of luxury and modernism
Which bedroom design do you like the most? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


