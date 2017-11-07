5 houses built on slopes (proof that everything is possible)

Every architectural project has several factors that make it unique. The land where you are going to build your house is one of the elements that the architectural design of the house has to take into account even if it is completely flat and more so if the terrain is inclined, with greater or lesser inclination.

In an inclined terrain that inclination must be taken advantage of for the development of the project. Using levels and strategies to develop them can create interesting spaces that give greater authenticity to the house. In this book of ideas we are going to present you 5 houses on sloping terrains so you can see how interesting these projects can be, from some in land that are downright inclined, to others that have greater inclination.