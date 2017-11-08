Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of modern dining rooms to get inspired!

Fabien Charuau - Architectural and Interiors Photography - Recent Projects, Fabien Charuau Photography Fabien Charuau Photography Rustic style dining room
Food is best enjoyed with family. It is a pleasurable experience, sitting on a comfortable dining table, talking and discussing about the day ahead or day spent, relaxing and bonding over the delicious food. Dining room should be a perfect blend of warmth and style. It is a private room just for the family for cozy family dinner. But it is also a social area where we entertain our guests over food and drinks. So today we have brought 12 images of intimate, relaxing and pleasant dining room that fits perfectly into its double role. The fascinating fact is that each one of the dining room is unique in its style and is amazingly modern and elegant. 

Have a look and get inspired!

1. Round table gossip

Rahaman's residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style dining room
Round is the perfect shape for the family who loves to talk and gossip. The greatest benefit of this shape is that everyone faces one another and be face to face with all at the same time. Enjoy the dinner!

​2. Delightfully illuminated

3D Designs By Mirva Vora Designs., Mirva Vora Designs Mirva Vora Designs Modern dining room
The magic of light can transform a simple dining room into an elegant space. Hidden lights on the ceiling, mystical lighting from behind the textured panel and a creatively designed hanging lamp above the table; it is so pleasing and soothing to eyes!

​3. Smartly fashionable

La tierra,Pune, H interior Design H interior Design Modern dining room Property,Building,Table,Wood,Orange,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Curtain,House
It is all about lines, angels and simplicity, yet it is so stylish. A simple clean cut wooden table with matching benches where seats are defined by the cushions; it might not be very comfortable to sit and have long chats here, but it is definitely very modern.

​4. Eclectic with a modern touch

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Rustic style dining room
This one is for those who love to create their own style even if it goes against the set trend. The rustic style is quite eclectic and appealing. The bright colour of the chairs and hanging lamps pop up against the white dining space; it is innovative and beautiful.

​5. Youthful charm

DINING VIEW homify Modern dining room
The L-shaped dining table is quite innovative and fresh. It perfectly fits in a small space and increases the style quotient of the integrated space. The young generation will definitely love this dining room for the modern air it has.

​6. An extended board

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern dining room
This one is for the large family who stays together and loves to eat together. The table is just an extended wooden board with ten comfortable chairs. What make the ambiance of this room modern and elegant are the stone wall and natural tone of the room with sufficient natural light flooding it.


​7. Minimalist is modern

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern dining room
All white décor, wooden floor, two beautiful hanging lamps of cane and the dash of colour on the seat covers; simple and minimalist style looks modern and feels elegant.

8. Formally informal

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern dining room
From the floor tiles to the hanging lamps, from open brick wall to the soothing colour of the wall, from the informal breakfast table with three high chairs to the casual dining table for six; everything has been so deliberately planned to give the space an informal touch.

9. Gracefully modern

Dining Room Designs, design56 design56 Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Picture frame,Building,Wood,Curtain,Rectangle,Lighting,Desk
A peaceful looking elegant room, graceful chairs will long backrest adorning the simple dining table, a modern chandelier from above and a splash of yellow on the seats; this predominantly grey room is stunning.

​10. Fresh and spacious

Residence of Mr. Shoukath at Perinthalmanna, BN Architects BN Architects Modern dining room
This fresh and spacious dining room is well coordinated in colour and décor. Wood and grey looks elegant together and breathes in freshness into the space. The beauty of this room lies in its simplicity and the eye-catching red in the blinds. It is mesmerizing!

11. Coexisting in harmony

Silecia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Dining roomTables
It is an amazing way to experiment with the design and style, and the result is fascinating. A simple wooden table with four chairs that are covered with single colour fabric and a bench with its seat cover made of printed fabric; it is a great way to mix and match to create a distinct style.

12. Fascinatingly glamorous

Laurel Interiors, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Modern dining room
Everything here has a mystic charm in it. The steel and glass dining table, elegant chandelier, patterns on the shiny wall, the alluring shelf in the distant wall and then a single painting that breaks the monotony of the monotone with a generous dose of colour on it. It is modern and captivating!

If you are looking for some beautiful dining table design ideas to inspire you, this ideabook is just for you.

घर पर सुंदर मंदिर बनाने के लिए -10 परिपूर्ण उदाहरण
Which one of these dining room inspired you the most? Please leave your comments.


