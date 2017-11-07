12 pictures of kitchens to inspire you

The design of your kitchen is one of the most important things you must factor in while building a house. The kitchen is an integral part of your family and no matter how young or modern we are, it is fun to share winter dinners, hot chocolate and sweet bread huddled in the kitchen. It is also that part of the house where you can experiment with dozens of flavors and create gastronomic delights.

Therefore, when you look at designing or remodeling your kitchen, no matter how big or small it, don your thinking cap and use your creativity to make a warm and cosy space to cook, and share giggles and food.

There are several hundred models and designs of pre-fabricated kitchens in the market that are designed to adapt to just about any surface, ambience and housing model. But, these kitchens lack the warmth that you may be looking for. If you want to create a space that is personal and has a specific kitchen design, you can go in for an author kitchen design. Each design is unique and different from the other. In fact no two author designs repeat themselves. They are made to exude the emotion, colour, and design you have in mind.

In this idea book, we share with you 12 author kitchen models that are beyond the stereotypical designs. They have been designed for their owners to inspire them to cook, and of course share. While you cannot copy these models, you can most certainly take notes of the ideas, styles, and materials and seek the counsel of a kitchen designer to help design your author kitchen.