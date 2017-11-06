Your browser is out-of-date.

5 ideas to protect your home from mold and fungus

동탄아파트인테리어 시범다은마을 월드메르디앙 24평 인테리어
To some people, grim stains in and around the house during rainy and cold months are quite the menace. This comes with an unusual level of humidity that brings foul odors as company. During these seasons, the occurrence of mushrooms is all too common due to the difference in temperature indoors and outdoors. This post explores ways for you to eliminate mushrooms as soon as possible. 

The damage done

Mushrooms are essentially a mixture of filamentous fungus which grows by digesting organic matter, ingesting the nutrients in the process. Why this should bother you? I'll tell you- this ends up on your clothing, furniture and in some cases food as well.  This image depicts the impact that mushrooms can have on the walls of your home. It's important to irradiate the issue right at the start to prevent it from spreading. 

Causes of the fungus

The growth of the fungus is brought about by moisture which in hot summer months, is caused by sticky, humid climates. During the winter months, condensation of dew makes its way to the wallpaper of your home, making it the perfect breeding ground for the mushrooms. 

Signs to look out for

Mushroom usually hide themselves behind walls and cannot be seen immediately, which is why you should rely on your innate sense of smell. If you notice the wallpaper swelling up with the appearance of blemishes, then you my friend, have been targeted by the every faithful mold. Mushrooms begin to grow in the air, followed by the walls and then the furniture. 

Disinfectants to the rescue

The best way to combat fungi is with the use of sterilizing deodorants and fungicides. Firstly, remove the wallpaper from the damaged part, apply sterilization deodorant, and clean it after 2-3 hours. Various functional additives are available including the likes of  antimicrobial wallpaper, and anti-mold paint. In addition, anti-condensation paint that forms dew can also help prevent mold. 

1. Bleach

If you find that you're a victim of mushroom, wipe the wallpaper with a dry cloth first. Soon after, mix bleach with soda so as to make a paste. Pour this into a spray bottle and go crazy! Spray this on the mushrooms that you would find in the kitchen sink or bathroom. 


2. Vinegar

Vinegar is a natural bleaching agent that is in no way harmful to human skin, which is not the case with bleach. Vinegar is effective in preventing fungi from resurfacing. Mix in bleach and vinegar in order to remove the fungi. Use this to nip the problem at the bud, specifically in the kitchen sink. 

3. Hydrogen Peroxide

The most common application of hydrogen peroxide is in the removal of stains at the dry cleaners. It is essentially a bleaching agent which oxidizes fungi and bacteria, sterilizing them in the process.

4. Baking Soda

The problem with bleach is that in some cases, it isn't as effective as one would hope. With baking soda, however, this is not a problem as its toxic nature removes fungi and odor. Combine water with baking soda and with the help of a toothbrush, zap the mold away! 

5. Moisture

Mushrooms are caused by moisture, so it is essential to control moisture at home. You can use newspaper for the same. Leave in some newspaper between your clothes in the closet. You could also make use of salt in a bottle to help absorb moisture. 

A modern Indian home full of colours in Kerala
Mold no more!


