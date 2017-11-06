20 tricks to keep your home spic and span

Tidying up the house is quite the chore that most of us don't exactly look forward to, particularly at times when the day is done and you're running on reserve energy. It's usually when family, friends or worse, in-laws visit that we decide to give the house a nice little scrub.

Why rely on spring cleaning when you can, for a fact, keep your home neat and tidy with a few simple hacks? Don't take my word for it, read this post to find out just how!