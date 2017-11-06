Your browser is out-of-date.

20 tricks to keep your home spic and span

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Störmer Range, Hehku Hehku Minimalist kitchen
Tidying up the house is quite the chore that most of us don't exactly look forward to, particularly at times when the day is done and you're running on reserve energy. It's usually when family, friends or worse, in-laws visit that we decide to give the house a nice little scrub.

Why rely on spring cleaning when you can, for a fact, keep your home neat and tidy with a few simple hacks? Don't take my word for it, read this post to find out just how! 

Living Room Saar Interior Design Eclectic style living room Multicolored interiordesign,interiors,interiordesorators,residential interior,penthouseinvadodara
1. Make your bed every morning

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
Although this might seem like the last thing you would want to do upon waking, think about how you won't have to deal with it at a later point in time if you just get it right the first time!

2. Basket case

Disco laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Brown woven basket,laundry basket,bathroom,colourful basket
Keep all your laundry in a neat, colorful basket so that you don't have all your clothes strewn here and there. That seems like quite the bargain, wouldn't you say?

3. Fold away your clean laundry

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 3, PASS architekci PASS architekci Industrial style bathroom
Simple this might sound, but how many of us really find the will power to do the same? If you follow up on this simple trick, cleaning out the house won't be a chore anymore

4. A tidy shoe rack

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Keep a pair of your favorite shoes, or ones that you use frequently out in the open in a shoe rack such as this.You can leave the others in your bedroom so that it's easier for you to keep things in place.

5. Baskets for organizing

Farmhouse Ivory 5 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood White
Place different baskets in and around your home so that you can securely keep away all your items safe and sound. Looking for a professional say? Click here


6. Organize the closet

Bespoke tie drawer Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Organizing the closet has more perks than you can imagine. For starters, it saves you hoards of time in the morning which is precious without a doubt.

7. Accommodation is the key

Квартира 45 кв.м. с большой лоджией в современном стиле в ЖК «Западное Кунцево», Студия архитектуры и дизайна Дарьи Ельниковой Студия архитектуры и дизайна Дарьи Ельниковой Modern dressing room
A closet that is well equipped to house all that you throw into it is precious indeed. You could store away your shoes, hang your jackets or simple place items in a closet such as this.

8. On the spot

Störmer Range, Hehku Hehku Minimalist kitchen
Do the dishes right away because we're all aware of how big a thief procrastination really is. Care to agree?

9. Keep your desk clean

Industrial office Desk swinging monkey designs Study/officeDesks
Keep your desk neat and tidy, once you're done for the day. This is something you can cultivate as an every day habit so that you don't pile up on the cleaning and tidying around at home.

10. Furniture with drawers

Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk The Wooden Furniture Store Study/officeDesks Wood Wood effect Walnut Computer Desk,Twin Pedestal Desk,Walnut Computer Desk
A desk that comes equipped with drawers can be your best friend at times when guests are visiting, if you know what I mean!

11. Lighter tones

​Santos | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern media room
Lighter tones tend to accentuate the space that is made available to you in addition to creating an aura of serenity and peace.

12. Refrigerator woes

Mr & Mrs Broomhead Walnut & White Gloss Kitchen, Room Room Modern kitchen Kitchen,Fridge,Walnut
Cleaning the inside of the refrigerator is just as important as the outside. Keep things organized and neat so that you don't have to put off cleaning it to another time.

13. Same goes with the cupboards

Fulham Pantry Roundhouse KitchenStorage
Cup boards can get cluttered from time to time which is why it is essential to declutter every time you get the chance to.

14. Sort out the drawers

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen - drawer homify Classic style kitchen
Keep only the essentials in the kitchen drawers so that locating your cutlery isn't a problem.

15. Order the shoe rack

Solid Walnut Shoe Cabinet from our Mayan Range Big Blu Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage Solid Wood Brown
Let's vow to keep all things footwear related in the shoe rack and nothing else, shall we?

16. Clean out your vanity case

Sophie Allport Hearts Collection Sophie Allport BathroomTextiles & accessories Textile Pink bathroom,wash,bag,heart,pink,romance,romantic,home,gift,make up,valentine,love
Every once in awhile, set some time out to throw out cosmetics you have no use for. I know this can be a bit tricky because of the amount of money you invested in them, but what has to be done, has to be done, wouldn't you say?

17. Paper woes

homify Modern study/office
Sheets of paper or newspaper flying around the house can never be a good thing which is why it's a good practice to throw them away once you are done with them.

18. Clean out the mailbox

Noticeboard, Keys & Letters Holder Finoak LTD Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
The mailbox tends to pile up on all things unneccessary such as coupons, pamplets and what not! Make sure you discard all things that you have no use for.

19.Reorganize your personal space

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
Keep your regular hang out spots clean and tidy once you are done with them. This allows you to unwind in a neater cleaner enviornment as opposed to one that's messy.

20. Organizing is the key

'Back to Basic' - desk Studio Isabel Quiroga Minimalist study/office Solid Wood
Having one dedicated area to house the items you access the most will save you the time you would normally spend looking for them should you have thrown them helter-skelter.

For those of you with time working against you, here's some help. 

A beautiful and stylish home in Hyderabad
Are you on board the clean train as yet?  


