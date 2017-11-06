20 tricks to keep your home spic and span

Tidying up the house is quite the chore that most of us don't exactly look forward to, particularly at times when the day is done and you're running on reserve energy. It's usually when family, friends or worse, in-laws visit that we decide to give the house a nice little scrub.
Why rely on spring cleaning when you can, for a fact, keep your home neat and tidy with a few simple hacks? Don't take my word for it, read this post to find out just how!
Although this might seem like the last thing you would want to do upon waking, think about how you won't have to deal with it at a later point in time if you just get it right the first time!
Keep all your laundry in a neat, colorful basket so that you don't have all your clothes strewn here and there. That seems like quite the bargain, wouldn't you say?
Simple this might sound, but how many of us really find the will power to do the same? If you follow up on this simple trick, cleaning out the house won't be a chore anymore
Keep a pair of your favorite shoes, or ones that you use frequently out in the open in a shoe rack such as this.You can leave the others in your bedroom so that it's easier for you to keep things in place.
Place different baskets in and around your home so that you can securely keep away all your items safe and sound. Looking for a professional say? Click here.
Organizing the closet has more perks than you can imagine. For starters, it saves you hoards of time in the morning which is precious without a doubt.
A closet that is well equipped to house all that you throw into it is precious indeed. You could store away your shoes, hang your jackets or simple place items in a closet such as this.
Do the dishes right away because we're all aware of how big a thief procrastination really is. Care to agree?
Keep your desk neat and tidy, once you're done for the day. This is something you can cultivate as an every day habit so that you don't pile up on the cleaning and tidying around at home.
A desk that comes equipped with drawers can be your best friend at times when guests are visiting, if you know what I mean!
Lighter tones tend to accentuate the space that is made available to you in addition to creating an aura of serenity and peace.
Cleaning the inside of the refrigerator is just as important as the outside. Keep things organized and neat so that you don't have to put off cleaning it to another time.
Cup boards can get cluttered from time to time which is why it is essential to declutter every time you get the chance to.
Keep only the essentials in the kitchen drawers so that locating your cutlery isn't a problem.
Let's vow to keep all things footwear related in the shoe rack and nothing else, shall we?
Every once in awhile, set some time out to throw out cosmetics you have no use for. I know this can be a bit tricky because of the amount of money you invested in them, but what has to be done, has to be done, wouldn't you say?
Sheets of paper or newspaper flying around the house can never be a good thing which is why it's a good practice to throw them away once you are done with them.
The mailbox tends to pile up on all things unneccessary such as coupons, pamplets and what not! Make sure you discard all things that you have no use for.
Keep your regular hang out spots clean and tidy once you are done with them. This allows you to unwind in a neater cleaner enviornment as opposed to one that's messy.
Having one dedicated area to house the items you access the most will save you the time you would normally spend looking for them should you have thrown them helter-skelter.
For those of you with time working against you, here's some help.