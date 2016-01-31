Match your home with trendy colours

The start of the year always signifies a fresh start, rebirth and a new leaf. Why not take this opportunity to redesign the spaces in your home? There are so many new and exciting interior decorating trends for 2016, so why not get some inspiration and infuse your house with a bit of 2016. One of the more exciting trends of 2016 are the new colours. With names like buttercup, fiesta, lilac grey, peach echo and rose quartz there’s no wonder why these stunning colours have inspired a whole new range of exciting combinations for 2016. One of the most stunning combinations is the antique rose quartz, a gentle tone of pink with serenity, a stunning blue with a hint of smokiness. Combine these colours in a living space to create a sense of calm sophistication. Match a simple rose quartz sofa against a wall painted with serenity. Homify has discovered more exciting colours for 2016.
When considering a new design for your interiors it is important to consider not only the style, but the colour palate. A colour palate does not only have a single colour, it has two or three. The combination of these colours can be difficult to choose. This is why interior decorators are trained and qualified in what they do. A good interior decorator can choose a wonderful colour palate for your design. If you are wanting to do this leg work yourself take a look at some wonderful colour combinations from this years colours. Consider combining the energetic buttercup yellow with a darker snorkel blue and the calmer lilac grey. Another great combination is iced coffee with the stunning limpet shell and peach echo. Incorporate this into a wonderful bedroom design. This bedroom has a wonderful colour combination of fiesta red, iced coffee and cream.
There has been a rush of excitement about the new colours for 2016. With the release of the latest colours there is a rush of activity surrounding what will be the best colour combinations. The new colours for the year provide a wonderful opportunity for fashion designers and interior designers all over the world to explore new, fresh and exciting designs. This years colours are some of the best shades we have seen in many years. The majority of tones are calming and soft, although there are a few more exciting bright colours such as buttercup; a bold yellow and fiesta; a vibrant red. There are the muted tones of lilac grey, iced coffee and rose quartz, while colours such as peach echo, snorkel blue, green flash and limpet shell are bound to inspire all designers.
The idea of having a point colour in a design is to give a design a focus. This point colour may be used as a theme in many items in the design, such as the décor in a bathroom or a single coloured item against a background of neutral or complimentary colour. When a point colour is used continuously in a design it may help in bringing many different items together. Many homes like to have a base of neutral colours such as brown, greys, creams and whites. This can create a calming atmosphere, although some people may find this a bit boring. To bring an element of excitement and energy to these neutral designs, consider adding a point colour. This may be a bright red abstract painting or a deep blue carpet. This will bring an extra dimension to neutral interior design. This bathroom was designed by Glassdesign Shenk It shows how the stunning blue tiles can bring a wonderful point colour to this neutral bathroom.
The colour combination of black and white is a classic. It can be applied to any room in the house. It is a simple and effective way of designing a space that will stand the test of time. Black and white as a colour theme can be used in any style space. It works well in a modern style, but is just as effective in a industrial style or a classic home. One of the best things about a black and white colour theme it its adaptability. To bring a freshness into these space introduce a splash of colour. This could be a cushion, a rug, a painting or a vase. Use a combination of these in a similar colour to link the design together. This kitchen is a great example. Although the design is black and white, a red range hood provides a focus.
Neon colours are not often used in interior design. This may be because they are a constant reminder of the age of neon, the 1980s. This was a time of big hair, bigger clothes and bright colours. Many people are reluctant to introduce neon into an interior design as they are unsure of how to do them. Neon colours can be a great addition to an interior design. With the right combination of colours a neon shade can be stylish and beautiful. Neons are best with neutral shades. This includes shades of ivory and beige. They can also compliment all shades of grey very well. Although it is against the natural wood tones that a neon colour really stands out. The delicate tones of wood compliments the bright neon perfectly.
Natural colours are the many tones and shades that exist in nature. They are based around greens, browns, creams and blue. Incorporating natural colours into a design is a great way to bring the outdoors inside. It can bring an element of freshness and airiness into any space. Green is a wonderful colour to have in any living space. Match this green theme with plants to make them stand out. Green complements many other natural colours including brown, creams and dark blue. This room is a great example. The natural colours of green, browns and creams dominate this design. It is further enhanced by the large windows that open up to a rich green garden. This room was designed by Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns in Germany.
Now that the new colours for 2016 have been released, it is time to get your creative mind into gear. Start to consider what parts of the house could do with a new year refresh and then start the fun part of deciding on your colour palate. There are so many exciting new possibilities for the new year. Although don’t restrict yourself to the colours of 2016, there is a whole new world out there with an infinite colours palate to choose from. Be brave and use neon in you next design, or perhaps just stick with the tried, trusted sophistication of black and white. For further colour inspiration see A Zest of Yellow for Every Room in the Home.