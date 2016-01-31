Match your home with trendy colours

Natural colours are the many tones and shades that exist in nature. They are based around greens, browns, creams and blue. Incorporating natural colours into a design is a great way to bring the outdoors inside. It can bring an element of freshness and airiness into any space. Green is a wonderful colour to have in any living space. Match this green theme with plants to make them stand out. Green complements many other natural colours including brown, creams and dark blue. This room is a great example. The natural colours of green, browns and creams dominate this design. It is further enhanced by the large windows that open up to a rich green garden. This room was designed by Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns in Germany.

Now that the new colours for 2016 have been released, it is time to get your creative mind into gear. Start to consider what parts of the house could do with a new year refresh and then start the fun part of deciding on your colour palate. There are so many exciting new possibilities for the new year. Although don’t restrict yourself to the colours of 2016, there is a whole new world out there with an infinite colours palate to choose from. Be brave and use neon in you next design, or perhaps just stick with the tried, trusted sophistication of black and white. For further colour inspiration see A Zest of Yellow for Every Room in the Home.