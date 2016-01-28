A home designed to impress!

If your dream is to have a small, cosy bungalow with an open lawn, then this project is what you were waiting for. This house designed by Home Story House, architects from South Korea has both a rustic and classy appearance. The combinations of white and brown, the wood finish at the top and the glass balcony shows the classic taste and expert knowledge of the builders. The small sitting area in the lawn is an added advantage to seek the attention of guests and visitors. There is more to the house than just the exteriors. So, let’s get in and take a tour of this spectacular residence.
The first impression is always the last one! Looking at the house, it seems that the architects have paid good attention to this fact. The whole look of the house is sure to captivate your eyes. The loud brown and wood finish in the middle gives it an innovative yet sophisticated look. The marble pillars just below the balcony are given a wood finish which gives it a rustic appearance as well. The open lawn with perfect green grass makes it picture perfect for a photo.
This is the most important feature of the house. This is in fact the best thing about the house which is sure to draw attention from every buyer. There is a small sitting arrangement in one corner of the house. The wooden table, chair and the wooden finish umbrella complement the colour combination of the house. The lush green surface throughout the lawn will soothe your eyes, while you have your evening tea with your near ones. To add oomph to the lawn, a sleek pathway is constructed which leads to the entrance. The lawn is safe for kids to play, elders to spend some quality time with each other and host open parties for friends and relatives.
The front glass surface gives a stylish and classy look to the house. The balcony has a clear glass railing which adds to the elegance of the house. Adding such a glass balcony is a modern day concept which also gives a clean and neat look to the house. Nevertheless, this is a spacious balcony where one can relax after a hard day at work and feel the cool breeze in the evening. The lush green lawn also makes you love your glass balcony. Just below the glass balcony is a hammock where you can sit and enjoy leisure time with your spouse during weekends. The kids are also sure to love this. Overall, the front view is quite captivating.
In every room of this house, there is a touch of sophistication. The staircases is given subtle wooden finishes. The kitchen is small yet spacious and modular. The fitted cabinets allow enough space for storage in the small kitchen. The counter top is made of white marble maintaining a perfect contrast with the whitish walls and floors. The dining space is a few steps away from the cooking area which also makes you save an extra room inside the house. The dining arrangements are small and cosy with a small table and 4 chairs. A dining area for a small, happy family indeed!
Just below the staircase, the architects have constructed a kid's play and study room. The best idea to decorate a kid’s room is with his/her own creations. The more colourful the room is, the more the kid will enjoy spending time there. This kind of arrangement shows the clever and apt utilisation of available space. This is an L shape space with proper shelving under the stairs. A wooden panel attached to the wall here has been used like a desk. This saves space and allows more empty space for the kids to play. Would you like to see an apartment with lots of colours? Here's the link to this wonderful apartment- A lively apartment with delightful colours.