A home designed to impress!

This is the most important feature of the house. This is in fact the best thing about the house which is sure to draw attention from every buyer. There is a small sitting arrangement in one corner of the house. The wooden table, chair and the wooden finish umbrella complement the colour combination of the house. The lush green surface throughout the lawn will soothe your eyes, while you have your evening tea with your near ones. To add oomph to the lawn, a sleek pathway is constructed which leads to the entrance. The lawn is safe for kids to play, elders to spend some quality time with each other and host open parties for friends and relatives.