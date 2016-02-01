If you are not a compulsive hoarder then avoid buying extras of everything like some people do for strange reasons. Whenever you make a purchase for the house or for family members take a couple of moments to think about how the object can be used over a period of time by everyone. Furniture pieces and furnishings like stools, cushions, tables, curtains and table lamps can be used in the living room and dining areas when they are new and in other areas of the house when they become faded or lightly worn out.

Creative individuals with interest in sewing can make pillows by reusing the stuffing from old cushions and also make new outfits by removing frayed parts of old clothing. This built in wardrobe with interchangeable shelves makes it easy to store all essentials that would be required by one person and has enough space for future storage as well.