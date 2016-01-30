Clean your home using Vastu shastra

Many people employ the principles of Feng Shui in order to bring increased wealth, improved health and more prosperity into their lives. When they employ these techniques that aim to improve the flow of chi or energy in their houses, they believe this will also improve their lives. Although it is not just your house than can be improved with Feng Shui principles, consider employing them in your everyday life. Just as bringing plants into your house can bring positive energies, so too can bringing vegetables and fruit into your diet. Vegetables contain fibre, which can cleanse your digestive system and release any blocked energy. Consider also removing the clutter from your online life. Spend a few hours ever month clearing and organising your emails. It will then be easier to find emails in a rush.

The colder months of the year provide a wonderful opportunity to clean out and freshen your home and life using Feng Shui principles. When you employ these principles the energy in you house will be easier to flow. It will also provide a cleaner and tidier house for all living in it. Start by decluttering, removing anything that is not being used, next open windows to bring in fresh air and allow the energy to flow and light a fire to create a sense of cosiness. It is now time to clean the house thoroughly. This will allow positive energy to flow freely around the house. When this is done place plants around the house to connect with the outside, and arrange furniture to allow for maximum serenity. These are just a few ideas on how to create a clean house with Feng Shui, for more inspiration see Dress your Windows to Match your Personality.